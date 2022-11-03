Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos aim to buy NFL’s Washington Commanders

Hip Hop mogul Jay-Z and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos may be working together to collectively purchase the Washington Commanders.

Dan Snyder, the controversial owner of the Commanders who has for years stated he has no interest in selling the team, suddenly decided to test the waters this week when the Commanders confirmed that Snyder hired Bank of America to explore what options there were if he were to sell the franchise.

Bezos, whose interest in the D.C. area team may also be fueled by his ownership of The Washington Post, is one of the richest men in the world. Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was once part owner of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and is known mostly for his rap career but also for his business ventures which include the sports marketing agency he created called Roc Nation Sports.

TMZ originally reported the news that both Jay-Z and Bezos are interested in purchasing the team but also that both men are open to working together.

However, they aren’t the only ones who have shown interest. Comedian and businessman Byron Allen, who owns the Weather Channel and who placed a bid earlier this year to purchase the Denver Broncos, is allegedly preparing to throw his hat into the ring for the Commanders. Allen seems determined to own an NFL team but even with the fortune he’s amassed in his career will be difficult to compete against a Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos partnership, though Allen finding a partnership of his own is not out of the question either.

Both Jay-Z and Allen have the chance to become the first black majority owner of an NFL team. When initially bidding for the Broncos, Allen stated the following about potentially becoming an owner of an NFL team, “I strongly believe I can help effectuate positive changes throughout the league.” Allen was outbid by Rob Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune.

When the announcement was made that Snyder was looking at “potential transactions” in selling the team, the Commanders also issued a statement assuring fans that the Snyders are still committed to the team and all of its employees.

As of now, nothing is official but there will surely be news in the coming months about whether or not Snyder decides to sell the historic 90-year-old franchise and if Jay-Z, Bezos, and Allen are amongst the bidders.