Jennifer Lawrence’s summer comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ has fans shouting ‘Finally!’

Jennifer Lawrence won the hearts of millions when she starred as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games in 2012. She’s doing it all over again, but in a different way as she takes on a comedy role in No Hard Feelings that has fans going berserk.

The Mother! actress has been acting since 2006 when she was Mascot in the hilarious crime investigation show Monk. She knows comedy, but her roles have been madly serious as she’s played Raven in the X-Men franchise, starred as Serena in Serena, Joy in Joy, Aurora in Passengers, Dominika in Red Sparrow, and of course, Mother in Mother! Her reach in comedy doesn’t go that far, but that’s all about to change as she takes on the role of Maddie in No Hard Feelings.

Maddie is an Uber driver who gets her car towed by a heartbroken ex of hers. That in itself is a good setup for comedy until her chances of getting a free car involve being hired to “date date” a socially awkward 19-year-old by his parents who are played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti.

Pure comedy gold

Jennifer Lawrence stars in the first trailer for ‘NO HARD FEELINGS’.



The film releases on June 16 in theaters. pic.twitter.com/ginub8lC0S — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 9, 2023

The film is set to come out in June, and Jennifer Lawrence not only acts in it but produces as well. Her timing and lines are spot-on as fans are absolutely out of their minds to see it.

Most of them are claiming that it’s about time she dove into comedy and, of course, she seems like a natural.

I LOVEEEEEE Jennifer Lawrence, OMG!!!!!! This is gonna be great. Get top notch actors doing comedy work, its just the best. Can't wait to see this. Writers looked like they did a great job https://t.co/rRDXz2HgQn — Bubble_Beans (@BubbleBeans2) March 10, 2023

Coming off of a film that was about a soldier who comes home from the war with a brain injury is a big turnaround for anyone in the film industry. Lawrence can do serious like it’s no one’s business, and a comedy film is a fun way to get out of a niche. Just to add, an 84% Tomatometer score isn’t anything to really consider understated.

jennifer lawrence going from her acclaimed understated indie film (causeway) to a raunchy R-rated comedy movie (no hard feelings) seems like such an inspired//fun career move… and producing both (!!) pic.twitter.com/MNrpWiQpO4 — n (@buboniccbabe) March 9, 2023

Ironically, she takes her comedy just as seriously as anything else she does. If she has to grab it by the neck and tell it what’s up, she’ll do that.

jennifer lawrence coming to get real cinema back this summer pic.twitter.com/msLgncuHbn — jo (@sixofsongbirds) March 9, 2023

Fans have their own ways of reacting to major curveballs in entertainment. One of them is to just take a seat because their interest has been piqued and now the waiting game begins as the film is still months from its release.

Jennifer Lawrence in a comedy… I used to pray for times like this pic.twitter.com/RzR9XmXVnL https://t.co/74LIfFbDHP — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) March 9, 2023

It’s clear Jennifer Lawrence can truly do it all. She has had fans in tears, and now they’ll be in tears again for an entirely different reason. Will she do more comedy? Most likely, because this looks like a hit before it even comes out.