Jennifer Lopez not ready to let Ben Affleck go, he is allegedly still her ‘family’ despite ‘pain of divorce’

We all have been guilty of trying to stay friends with our exes, but Jennifer Lopez allegedly plans to keep Ben Affleck as “family” despite their recent divorce. But no girlies, this isn’t our sign.

Lopez and Affleck officially separated on April 26, 2024, as mentioned in the divorce papers filed by her at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Aug. 20. However, the hectic divorce proceedings aren’t keeping her away from her ex-husband, according to a report by In Touch. Lopez is reportedly planning to spend the coming holidays with her ex-husband and even spoil him with “extravagant presents.” Confused? So are we — but the ex-couple reportedly have their reasons.

Though their marriage only lasted two years, “Bennifer” goes back to 2002 when the two first began their romance and got engaged. The engagement was called off in Jan. 2004 and the two went separate ways, starting families with their respective partners. But as fate had planned, the two crossed paths and began dating again in mid-2021. This eventually led to their second engagement in April 2022, 20 years after the first proposal.

Sadly, their relationship couldn’t work again, allegedly because of their “very different approaches when it comes to media attention.” (via People) However, as per In Touch’s source, Lopez’s love for holidays has overtaken the “pain of divorce” and she’s pouring all her love on her ex-husband despite all the struggles between them. The source told In Touch that Lopez is “determined not to let the pain of the divorce dictate her actions”:

“Even though she and Ben aren’t together, she’s still planning to treat him and his kids like family. That means loads of extravagant presents and big gatherings with home-cooked meals.”

As for why Lopez is adamant about spending the holidays with her ex-husband, it might have to do with her and Affleck’s kids, who grew close during the duration of their marriage. Sources have also previously pointed out how “the kids are a top priority, as they always have been,” in their relationship (via People).

So, like every responsible parent, Lopez and Affleck allegedly plan to reunite during the Holidays for the sake of their kids.

“She [Lopez] has so much love for Ben and his kids, and her kids feel the same way, so she really wants to have a celebration with all of them together. She wants to prove that they can consciously uncouple and for her that means having a special holiday celebration together.”

Speaking about Affleck’s opinion on a grand holiday gathering with Lopez, the insider claimed that he, too, is “on board” with the idea. According to them, Affleck “has been making a big effort to be nicer and more agreeable with J. Lo,” which is honestly the only acceptable way to handle a divorce. So, if things go well, we might see Bennifer posing together once again in their holiday pictures. I’ll keep a check on their socials.

