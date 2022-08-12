John Boyega wants you to know he’s very worried about Oscar Isaac

Disney might never have made it canon, the cowards, but one of the best things the Star Wars sequels gave us was the gift of FinnPoe, with John Boyega and Oscar Isaac’s characters being the trilogy’s most wholesome ship. The real-life friendship between the two actors only made it all the sweeter, so it’s heartening to know that the pair remain in contact all these years after The Rise of Skywalker landed.

Not that everything’s going smoothly between the pair right now. John Boyega — who obviously played Finn opposite Isaac’s Poe Dameron — took to Twitter this Friday to publicly reveal that he’s worrying about his pal as Isaac isn’t returning his calls. “Just wanted to report Oscar Isaac to you all,” Boyega shared. “He’s [sic] hasn’t picked [up] his phone in 24 hours. I’m worried.”

Just wanted to report Oscar Isaac to you all. He's hasn't picked his phone in 24 hours. I'm worried. — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) August 12, 2022

This feels like a pretty on-brand moment for Boyega and Isaac as it’s easy to imagine Finn likewise grumbling back at the Rebel base that Poe isn’t answering his comms while he’s out on some mission against the First Order. Speaking of, it’s just possible that we know what Boyega wants to chat to his buddy about, given some surprising comments Isaac just made about a potential Star Wars comeback.

Although he’s previously decreed that he’s put the galaxy, far, far away… far, far behind him, just this week Isaac claimed that he’s more amenable to a return as Poe than we thought, admitting that if the right idea came along and was pitched to him he’d sign up. Boyega, meanwhile, doesn’t seem primed to reprise Finn, given his no-holds-barred criticism of Lucasfilm’s handling of his character in the past.

Both men have a bunch of projects in the works, with Isaac apparently working on Moon Knight season two and Boyega soon to lead upcoming Netflix sci-fi comedy movie They Cloned Tyrone.