John Mayer announces first solo acoustic tour of his career, set for spring 2023

John Mayer is getting back to basics.

The singer announced today that he will be embarking on the first solo acoustic tour of his nearly thirty-year career this spring. Mayer will be performing sans backup and lean “heavily on the singer’s acoustic guitar work with special performances on piano and electric guitar in arenas throughout the U.S. and Canada,” according to a press release shared with We Got This Covered.

Since 2005 Mayer has focused on a bluesy rock-based sound but this tour, which will include brand-new material, sees the singer and guitarist getting back to his roots as an acoustic musician.

“I began my career on stage with only a guitar and a microphone. A lot has changed since then, but I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days,” Mayer wrote in a post to his Instagram account.

Mayer teased the announcement just ten days ago on Instagram via a post showing himself, a guitar, and a stool foreshadowing the stripped-down nature of his upcoming shows. The tour will kick off on Saturday March 11 in Newark, New Jersey, and end just over one month later on Friday April 14, at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Singer-songwriters Lizzy McAlpine and Alec Benjamin will open for Mayer.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 3 at 9am local time. According to Mayer’s press release, fans will be eligible for an exclusive pre-sale beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 9am local time through to Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10pm local time. Fans can sign up to access pre-sale tickets via Seated now at JohnMayer.com. Registration continues through Feb. 1 at 8am local time.