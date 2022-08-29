Johnny Depp makes first major public appearance in months at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Johnny Depp has re-emerged from the depths following his very public defamation trial, with the star making a shock appearance at the 2022 MTV VMAs, frankly out of nowhere.
Months on from the trial which took over the entire English-speaking world and sparked countless discussions online, Depp has returned to the limelight in a bizarre appearance at the 2022 VMAs, following speculation he’d pop up at some stage during the proceedings.
After securing a new name for himself in the eyes of the public, Depp appeared as an astronaut as the hashtag #JohnnyDeppRisesVMA began to circulate on Twitter. The “moonperson” aesthetic is one of the more curious ways for the actor to make a public appearance, and the commentary online has dubbed it “painfully lame”.
Depp’s return on MTV’s awards show has already gotten the broadcaster considerable heat online, with many disappointed in Depp being allowed to essentially return as if nothing had happened in the previous six months. Appearing with just a head on a hologram astronaut helmet, it opened the floor immediately to Twitter memery: but mostly criticism.
The return of Depp coincides with him currently filming his first major role in years with Jeanne du Barry, where he’ll be playing King Louis XV. Meanwhile, his former spouse Amber Heard is still struggling in the post-trial days, with her still deemed a villain. A recent report suggested Heard was the victim of the one of the “worst cases of cyberbullying and cyberstalking” yet seen.
Depp’s reappearance does spark plenty of debate, and is this just the beginning of his return to the mainstream? Or will he struggle for roles from the likes of Disney still?