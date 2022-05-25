Johnny Depp recounts finger injury — once again — amid trial

Johnny Depp is once again recounting the time his finger was cut off allegedly by Amber Heard throwing a vodka bottle at his hand in Australia, amid a trial of dueling defamation lawsuits.

“She had thrown a bottle of vodka and smashed my, smashed and cut my finger off. The tip of my finger, but a good chunk. I miss it,” Depp said with a chuckle.

WATCH: "She had thrown a bottle of vodka and smashed my, smashed and cut my finger off. The tip of my finger, but a good chunk. I miss it," Depp testifies. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/WjpMin9Qwn — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 25, 2022

Depp also pored over a text message he sent to his doctor and broke down what had allegedly happened in a photograph.

Depp: This is my text to Dr. Kipper, who had just happened to be in town. Telling him that I've had it and that I just lost a finger, a fingertip. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/ldXlaoCNKI — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 25, 2022

Depp pretty much reiterated a lot of the things he already testified to last month about the incident. However, Heard’s version of the story is that she believes he allegedly cut his own finger off, although she admitted in her testimony she did not personally witness the act when it happened.

Heard also previously testified that Depp allegedly sexually assaulted her with a bottle the night before the finger injury while they were in Australia.

To this and other allegations, Depp said,

“I have never, in my life, committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories.”

WATCH: Direct-examination concludes, as Depp explains how hearing Heard's testimony has affected him. "I have never, in my life, committed sexual battery, physical abuse, all these outlandish, outrageous stories," he testifies. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/PeEQ79zLCQ — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 25, 2022

Depp also testified that he allegedly indicated to Heard that he wanted a divorce on the day his mother passed away, on May 20, 2016.

Depp indicates he told her it was appropriate to file for divorce on May 20, 2016.

Depp: My mother passes away on the 20th of May … Which does bring instant perspective into someone's mind. I spoke to Amber that night. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/1GQRdAroYl — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 25, 2022

Depp said Heard then filed a temporary restraining order against him one week later, on his daughter’s birthday and the premiere date of Alice Through the Looking Glass.

The next "key date" Meyers focuses on is May 27, 2016. Depp's daughter's birthday, the premiere of Alice Through the Looking Glass and the day Heard filed for a temporary restraining order. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/v4CW6Fzicm — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) May 25, 2022

Depp said the TRO “changed everything.”

Depp also gave his point of view during an incident when his ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss, allegedly slipped on some stairs amid a rainstorm, landing on her rear end. Depp then assisted her, he said.

#JohnnyDepp explained the "#KateMoss and the stairs" story to the jury after the British supermodel testified about it on Wednesday. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/GEtAzN9siC — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 25, 2022

Moss herself testified earlier Wednesday that Depp never pushed her down any set of stairs while they were together, contradicting an allusion by Heard in her testimony of an unsubstantiated rumor that Depp pushed the model down some stairs in the 1990s.

Depp is testifying as a rebuttal witness on his own behalf after previously testifying — under direct and cross-examination — which wrapped up in late April.

The court battle, unfolding in a courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, centers on an op-ed Heard wrote for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she describes herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Though Depp isn’t named in the article, Heard made prior allegations of abuse against Depp in 2016, which he claims are false and are referenced in the piece.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for defamation for allegedly false domestic abuse accusations she made against him that he said hurt his career. Heard is counter-suing Depp, also for defamation, for $100 million.

While Heard maintains she was abused by Depp, Depp claims just the opposite: he was abused by her and not the other way around.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse, or if you believe someone you know is being abused, contact The National Domestic Violence Hotline. The hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-SAFE or spoken with online via the hotline’s website. Mobile phone owners can also text “START” to the number 88788.