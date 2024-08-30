Johnny Gaudreau and his brother’s cause of death, explained

The 31-year-old Ice Hockey star Johnny Gaudreau and his 29-year-old brother Matthew Gaudreau tragically passed away on Aug. 29. Officials have now released official statements regarding the incident.

Johnny Gaudreau, the “Johnny Hockey” of the Ice Hockey world was drafted by the Calgary Flames in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft out of Boston College, and has been a star player since. Gaudreau’s younger brother Matthew was also a professional hockey player, and played on the Reading Royals of the ECHL. The two brothers were born to Guy and Jane Gaudreau, and their father, Guy, also played college hockey at Norwich and was inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.

The brothers had traveled to Oldmans Township, a community in southern New Jersey near the Delaware River earlier in August to participate in the wedding of their sister Katie, which had been scheduled to take place on Aug. 30. However, on the tragic evening of Aug. 29 while the two brothers were out cycling at night on a rural road, they met with an accident, losing their lives.

Johnny and Matthew were hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee attempting to overtake the two in a rush

Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

According to the New Jersey State Police, Johnny and Matthew were riding bicycles around 8:19 p.m. Thursday on a county road in Oldsman when suddenly, a Jeep Grand Cherokee rushed behind them and accidentally struck them. 43-year-old Sean M. Higgins was behind the wheels of the SUV and is now charged with two counts of death by auto.

Upon further investigation, it was suspected that the driver Higgins was driving under the influence of alcohol, as told by State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron in a news release. Jail records show that Higgins was held without bond at the Salem County Correctional Facility on Friday morning. Gaudreau’s Ice Hockey team, the Columbus Blue Jackets expressed their sadness in a social media post on Friday and called the deaths an “unimaginable tragedy:”

“The Columbus Blue Jackets are shocked and devastated by this unimaginable tragedy. Johnny was not only a great hockey player, but more significantly a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Meredith, his children, Noa and Johnny, his parents, their family, and friends on the sudden loss of Johnny and Matthew.”

The incident was followed by an outpouring of heartfelt messages for the two and their family

Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, whose lives ended way too soon. Words cannot appropriately express the sorrow the hockey community is feeling today. pic.twitter.com/RvT1gPvbZd — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 30, 2024

Jerry York, who coached the Gaudreau brothers at Boston College, also spoke to The Associated Press and called the deaths “devastating news for all of us connected with the Gaudreau family.” He continued,

“Both Matty and Johnny were terrifically admired by all of us. Wonderful young guys, and they impressed a lot of us off-ice.”

The National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman also released a statement expressing his and the organization’s shock and sadness on the tragedy:

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew. While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother, and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.”

Alongside them, NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh, USA Hockey, Calgary Flames, Former Flames teammate Blake Coleman, retired goaltender Eddie Lack, and even the NBA superstar LeBron James expressed their sorrows on the tragic accident on social media.

