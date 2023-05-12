Jon Stewart going full-on Erin Brockovich about America’s gun problem is exactly what we need right now

Jon Stewart is once again flexing his debate skills, as a fresh clip of the articulate multi-talented host once again catches the attention of the internet.

This time its a clip from Stewart’s interview of Oklahoma State Senator Nathan Dahm, which first aired in early March. Clips from the interview, which once again showcase Stewart’s masterful use of actual facts and data, have been littering sites like TikTok and Twitter for weeks now, but a key moment from the March discussion is catching fresh attention online. The minute-long clip, re-shared by Twitter user @Cromwell606, delivers a spectacular argument for gun control, but one that’s unlikely to change any minds.

The clip, simply captioned by Cromwell606 with “Jon Stewart gets it right again,” sees Stewart and Dahm clash over the topic of drag shows. Dahm, who supports efforts to ban Drag show readings for children, stressed that the ban is in the interest of protecting minors, a fact that Stewart quickly clapped back against.

Jon Stewart gets it right again. pic.twitter.com/x41WAcaZDr — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) May 12, 2023

Following Dahm’s assertion that “the government has a responsibility to protect children,” Stewart asked a simple, straightforward question: “What is the leading cause of death amongst children in this country.”

Dahm, after making a quick attempt to dodge the obvious answer, finally contended that the leading cause of death among American children is, yes, guns. Firearms take more young lives than cancer or car accidents, and Stewart was not about to let Dahm claim his party is interested in “protecting children” when they refuse to make progress on the issue of gun control.

“What you’re telling me is: You don’t mind infringing free speech to protect children from this amorphous thing that you think of, but when it comes to children that have died, you don’t give a flying f*ck to stop that, because that shall not be infringed,” Stewart says in the clip. “That is hypocrisy at its highest order.”

The well-spoken takedown of Dahm’s argument is taking Twitter users by storm, as they gush over Stewart’s quick wit and call for him to chair presidential debates — and, perhaps, Town Halls. There were, inevitably, plenty of people who pushed back on Stewart’s harsh lesson in political priorities, but their voices were soundly drowned out by the comedian, host, and all-around powerhouse’s many supporters.

These people echoed the same sentiment we at We Got This Covered can’t help but share — that America would be a much better place with more Jon Stewarts, and far fewer Donald Trumps.