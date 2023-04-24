Jon Stewart roasting Tucker Carlson on his own show resurfaces after the latter leaves Fox News

Tucker Carlson’s recent exit from FOX News has social media users reminiscing over another time when the now-former host of Tucker Carlson Tonight was roasted on Jon Stewart, adding to perhaps an already growing list of least memorable moments of his on-air career.

Amid the not-so-stunning departure of conservative America’s favorite journalist, one of Stewart’s most iconic guest appearances is once again making the rounds on social media. The moment in question? An Oct. 15, 2004 airing of the since-canceled debate series, Crossfire featuring the former Daily Show host who was there to promote his book America (The Book): A Citizen’s Guide to Democracy Inaction.

However, the real magic took place as Stewart dodged questions about his own show posed by hosts Carlson and former political aide Paul Begala. Instead, the comedian swissed-cheesed Carlson over how things were being discussed on the show, even poking fun at his attire.

Stewart argued that while Carlson and Begala may have believed they had what appeared to be a substantial format for a debate series, it failed “miserably” to hit the mark and was more so a screaming match of talking points from either side and never reached mutual consensus on pressing issues.

“This is theater. It’s obvious,” Stewart said to Carlson. “You’re doing theater when you should be doing debate, which would be great.” Carlson tried to argue that The Daily Show was no different, but the comedian fired back, “You’re on CNN. The show that leads into me is puppets making crank phone calls. What is wrong with you?”

Online, supporters are celebrating Tucker’s exit and are resharing the clip of what some have called it a “Hall of Fame” moment with Stewart and, honestly, talk show history.

In honor of Tucker Carlson getting fired from Fox News, let's all take a moment to appreciate this Hall of Fame moment with Jon Stewart pic.twitter.com/lyIX2Jkpx6 — Thrill Hill (@ThrillWHill) April 24, 2023

As viewers may remember, Crossfire was canceled shortly after — however — the moment lives on forever as it would also spark a drawn-out feud between Stewart and Carlson and mark the last time the latter wore a bowtie on national television.