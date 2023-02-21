Jonathan Majors proves the Miss Minutes/Kang love affair is mutual in fan-pleasing ‘Loki’ throwback photo

A resurfaced picture of Jonathan Majors wearing a Miss Minutes hat from London Comic Con in 2021 is reminding everyone that the love story between the clock-inspired AI and Kang and his various variants has been going on for a while.

Miss Minutes was very active during the promo efforts for Marvel’s latest multiverse release Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, either reminding fans to keep spoilers to themselves, or actively supporting her maker. Of course, Minutes is He Who Remains’ invention, but she doesn’t discriminate between variants.

The throwback photo found by fans in the wake of the Loki season two post-credits teaser in Quantumania is the perfect addition to Minutes’ flirting, showing Majors is definitely as big of a fan of her (it?) as she is of him.

Both Majors and Minutes, who is voiced by Tara Strong, will be back in full swing for season two of Loki, which is set to offer a lot more insight into the multiverse now that we know what the Time Variance Authority actually is and who was behind it.

Despite medium to low scores from critics, Jonathan Majors was one of the few undeniably great things about Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania. His performance as the menacing Kang The Conqueror has been receiving a lot of praise as the Marvel Cinematic Universe starts heading toward the Kang Dynasty.

Miss Minutes is definitely not the only fan of Kang, then, but you can decide whether to join the club by catching Ant-Man and The Wasp Quantumania, now showing in theaters. Loki season two arrives in Summer 2023.