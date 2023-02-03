Miss Minutes is stanning Kang so hard it’s starting to get uncomfortable

It’s one thing to have respect for your creator or someone with a higher power, but it’s another thing when you start to fangirl for the same person. That is what Miss Minutes is doing right now on Twitter. This sentient hologram clock-shaped creature channeled her inner fangirl and has begun to call Kang like it was your girlfriend poking their partners on social media.

Miss Minutes shared a series of hashtags, calling out Kang’s name on Twitter. You may think this is just Miss Minutes sharing the official character hashtags for the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie. At the same time, the whole tweet sounded like it was written by a hardcore fan. Really? Kang Gang? She really is rooting for this multiverse jumping variant.

People caught on to what Miss Minutes is tweeting about and it’s weird. While one may interpret that she’s rooting for Kang, others saw it as something else. Maybe something with romantic undertones.

he will be mine — lemmy 🍋 (@LOKlUS) February 2, 2023

Kang-aroo! 😜 — MCU Portal (@MCU_Portal) February 2, 2023

Miss Minutes’ behavior isn’t new. Just last month she called everyone to support “our time overlord” by buying tickets to the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, so perhaps this is just an extension of her affection towards Kang and his power.

Also, this isn’t the first time that Kang has received compliments on the internet. Back in August 2022, Marvel star Simu Liu complimented Kang’s body and believed that the Avengers are screwed in just physique alone. With Kang making his film debut in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, don’t be surprised if more and more Marvel stars begin to fall for Kang’s whims alone.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes out in theaters on Feb 16, 2023.