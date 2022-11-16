Joseph Quinn comments on drama between ‘Stranger Things’ co-star and Doja Cat

Remember when the rapper Doja Cat asked Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp to play romantic middle person between her and fan favorite Eddie Munson portrayer Joseph Quinn? And then Schnapp posted the DM and Doja Cat went off on him? Quinn does.

He hasn’t spoken about it publicly, however, until now. Quinn appeared on the cover of GQ Spain and someone posted the article, and in it Quinn finally tells everyone what it felt like to have Doja Cat interested in him.

“I’m somewhat reluctant to talk about this, because it wasn’t my business. It wasn’t me who made it public. But I do think she is an incredible artist. I was flattered.”

That sounds like he’s being diplomatic, and nicely saying that he isn’t interested. Or maybe it’s his way of saying he is. Honestly it could go either way. As for the DM fiasco, it got so much attention mostly because Doja went off on Schnapp.

“The fact that Noah did that […] is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack. That’s like borderline snake shit… that’s like weasel shit,” she said on an Instagram live. People immediately started pointing out that Schnapp was a minor, and things devolved from there.

Schnapp posted the DMs in a Tik Tok video he called “Thirsty Doja,” so it makes sense that she was upset. Before things got too out of hand Schnapp said he apologized.

“Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings,” he said. Whether or not this clears the way for romance remains to be seen.

Stranger Things seasons one through five are currently streaming on Netflix.