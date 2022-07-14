Noah Schnapp says he has apologized to Doja Cat over Joseph Quinn debacle

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp is ready to wrap up the Doja Cat controversy that ensued after he published their private text exchange in a TikTok video he called, “Thirsty Doja”.

17-year-old Schnapp took to TikTok to tell his followers that he has apologized to the Kiss Me More star and remains an admirer of her music.

Noah Schnapp says he has apologized to Doja Cat:



“Guys everything is all good I apologized and I still follow her and love her music no hard feelings ❤️❤️” pic.twitter.com/PVEHQefPJU — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 14, 2022

Their quarrel started when the multiple Grammy Award winner reached out to Schnapp via direct message on Instagram and asked him to connect her with his Stranger Things co-star Joseph Quinn, who she publicly expressed a romantic interest in back in May.

Schnapp obliged her by providing Quinn’s contact information, then shared their private messages to his 24 million TikTok followers. Doja Cat responded with a sensational TikTok Live rant accusing the teen of “borderline snake s**t” for making their private communication public.

Some people felt Doja Cat was justified in her criticism of Schnapp’s failure to respect her privacy.

as he should — wenc:) (@badfacewencc) July 14, 2022

However, others felt disappointed with the 26-year-old singer for sliding into a minor’s direct messages and asking them to connect her with a love interest.

now doja’s turn to apologize — tia 📨🍂 (@bugqboos) July 14, 2022

A user called planet-tailor praised Schnapp for taking accountability.

we love to see this maturity coming from him. he did the right thing by apologizing. — erik (taylor’s version) (@planet_taylor13) July 14, 2022

In the aftermath of the flap, Doja Cat lost 200,000 Instagram followers, while Schnapp racked up a whopping 4 million new followers on his Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Doja Cat has yet to make an official comment on Schnapp’s apology. She’s already moved on to a fresh new controversy, posting a video inspired by the ubiquitous Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard defamation trial. The multiple Grammy Award winner piled on the widespread condemnation of the embattled Aqua Man star, mocking her “my dog stepped on a bee” testimony.

Throughout the debacle, Joseph Quinn has stayed above the fray by maintaining his silence.