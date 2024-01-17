‘Judy Justice’ season 3 release date, trailer, and more

She’s been on the air for nearly three decades, and Judge Judy is still going strong.

Recommended Videos

At more than 80 years old, Judy Sheindlin is still years away from retirement. She may have flirted with the idea of stepping back from her longstanding status as the one and only Judge Judy for a spell, following the conclusion of her longstanding program after a whopping 25 seasons, but that didn’t last long. Instead, the television staple shifted her focus from syndication to streaming, and launched Judy Justice: Part spin-off, part continuation, all drama.

The series debuted on Amazon Freevee in November of 2021, and has been going strong ever since. It’s headed into its third season in 2024, inviting new litigants to enter the courtroom for our viewing pleasure. Season 3 is slated for an early-year release, which should see Judge Judy back on our screens in no time.

The latest season of Judy Justice is practically upon us already. It seems like 2024 just started, but the dramatic series is already ramping up for season 3, which is set to release its first three episodes on Jan. 22. The remainder of season 3 will arrive one episode at a time, but without the week-long wait many of our favorite shows force us to endure. Instead, fresh episodes will arrive on Amazon Freevee almost daily, excepting weekends.

Season 3 is set to air fresh episodes every weekday between Jan. 22 and April 5. The season contains more than 55 episodes in total, which leaves us with plenty of content to enjoy over the next few months.

Judy Justice season 3 cast

On top of the titular Judge Judy, without whom Judy Justice would be impossible, a lineup of fan-favorite staples are set to return with season 3. Her supporting team consists of three courtroom additions — a legal analyst, a stenographer, and a bailiff — and her wonderful, longstanding background crew. Many of the people who helped make Judge Judy such a success followed Judy when she departed the original series for Amazon, and their work helps make Judy Justice just as good — maybe even better — than its predecessor.

Judy Justice‘s legal analyst also so happens to be Judy’s (adult) granddaughter, Sarah Rose Levy. Levy brings the experience she gained at New York Law School to task for her ever-popular grandmother, digging into background research and lending a uniquely Gen-Z lean to the fresh program.

Her role isn’t as thrilling as some of the other cast members in Judy Justice, but stenographer Whitney Kumar is absolutely vital. She types up the proceedings as they’re underway, creating documentation of all the ongoing cases for Judy to reference when something comes into question.

Then there’s Kevin Rasco, who first served as behind-the-scenes security for Judge Judy before being promoted to bailiff for Judy Justice. Perpetually smiling and cheery, Rasco is yet another vital ingredient in the Judy Justice formula.

As are Randy Douthi and Amy Freisleben, who transitioned to Judy Justice from Judge Judy, and serve as co-executive producers and sometimes directors. They, along with a lineup of similarly talented holdovers, are a huge part of what makes Judy Justice work, and Judy has been clear that her show wouldn’t be the same without all of their hard work.