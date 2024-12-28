‘Just beat you up like the mob always does’: Bill Maher demands the truth from Jay Leno, pokes at his ‘fell down the hill’ story

In late November 2024, the former Tonight Show host Jay Leno debuted an eye patch look after seemingly facing injuries from a 60-foot hill fall. But, Bill Maher isn’t buying his “accident” stories anymore.

On the latest episode of comedian and host Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast, he playfully confronted Jay Leno about the accident that left him black and blue in November. Though Leno claims he sustained those injuries from falling down a hill after a failed attempt at taking a shortcut to a restaurant, the extent of his injuries, his appearance, and his history of sudden accidents sparked suspicion that he was lying and the cause of his “accident” was far more nefarious. Of course, Maher is not one to let an opportunity slip away and thus brought up a crazy theory going around about Leno’s mishap:

“Did you see what the Enquirer said about your spill? Well, it’s a conspiracy theory, since you’ve had three accidents, that you actually have gambling debts, and you’re being beaten up by the mob.”

Reading out the article to him, Maher said, “[It] started out by saying ‘Jay Leno, who’s worth $450 million, has gambling debts.‘ I was like that is quite a gambling debt.” Leno, being the man he is, obviously took the joke well and responded, “I love the idea that the mob would drive to Greenburg, Pennsylvania, wait outside the Hampton Inn on kind of a sleety, rainy day to throw me down the hill.” But Maher had another comeback:

“That’s not what they’re saying; please don’t mischaracterize the Enquirer. They’re saying ‘throw you down the hill’ was your cover story, and they just beat you up like the mob always does.”

And well, the two had a good laugh about the theory. But, given the stream of accidents Leno has had in the past couple of years, we can’t blame the conspiracy theorists for coming up with those allegations. Before the recent November accident, Leno suffered third-degree burns on his face after one of his prized cars caught fire while he was working on it in his garage exactly a year back.

After spending multiple weeks in the ICU, Leno again took a trip to the hospital after he was involved in a motorcycle accident in Jan. 2023. Leno was reportedly testing out a 1940 motorcycle when he turned down a street and didn’t notice someone had wire strung across the road, causing it to knock him off the bike. This accident left him with another facial wound and multiple broken bones.

Leno then joked about his injuries to Maher, saying, “I got a new face when my face caught fire, then two months later, I had to call my ‘face guy’ and say, ‘I need another face.'” But we all need to praise this ‘face guy’ because damn he did a good job. Leno is still looking amazing and fresh at 74, and we hope he’s gonna steer clear of accidents this coming year.

