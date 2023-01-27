Jay Leno suffers multiple broken bones in motorcycle accident just months after fire injury

It sounds as though we might need to wrap Jay Leno in bubble wrap, because the former Tonight Show host has injured himself yet again — this time, in a motorcycle accident.

This latest incident comes just months after Leno suffered extensive burns to his face and hands following a car fire in his Los Angeles garage in November. The 72-year-old had been inspecting a clogged fuel line of one of his classic cars when gasoline spilled out and was ignited by a pilot light.

Now, as Leno prepares for a March 31 comedy date at the Wynn’s Encore Theater in Las Vegas, he detailed his latest injury in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, when he was asked about the fire. The accident allegedly took place on Jan. 17, when Leno was testing a 1940 Indian motorcycle and smelled leaking gas. Once again, a clogged fuel line was the culprit!

“It’s so funny you should say that,” said Leno. “That was the first accident. OK? Then just last week, I got knocked off my motorcycle. So I’ve got a broken collarbone. I’ve got two broken ribs. I’ve got two cracked kneecaps.” “So I turned down a side street and cut through a parking lot, and unbeknownst to me, some guy had a wire strung across the parking lot but with no flag hanging from it,” Leno said. “So, you know, I didn’t see it until it was too late. It just clothesline me and, boom, knocked me off the bike.” “The bike kept going, and you know how that works out.”

Leno admitted that he hadn’t gone public with the motorcycle accident after all of the fuss that was made over the incident in November. “You know, after getting burned up, you get that one for free,” he joked. “After that, you’re Harrison Ford, crashing airplanes. You just want to keep your head down.”