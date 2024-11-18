‘Just magical’: Ariana Grande left everyone’s jaws on the floor when she stepped out in a custom Louis Vuitton bustier gown

Ariana Grande’s inclusion in the musical fantasy film Wicked has been met with great enthusiasm. As she and her co-stars promote the release of the highly anticipated The Wizard of OZ adaptation, she has been slaying with her wardrobe choices.

Recommended Videos

When the star recently attended the Wicked New York Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art, hosted by Anna Wintour, she wowed us all with her exceptionally feminine and undeniably beautiful bustier dress, transforming her from an A-list celebrity into a fairytale princess. Grande opted for a bright pink custom Louis Vuitton satin bustier gown. The peplum detail around the waist creates a stunning silhouette and perfectly complements her slender frame.

To complete the look, she pulled her hair into a neat bun, wore a diamond choker necklace and stud earrings, and chose a shade of pink lipstick that matched beautifully with her dress (she has heavily favored all shades of pink on her promotional tour for the film). For a streamlined finish, Grande paired her dress with matching pointy pink heels, which peaked out beneath the hem. With this outfit, Grande opted for simple elegance rather than daring cuts or bold fabric choices, but she still made a statement.

The “the boy is mine” singer shared the outfit and several other photos from the event on her Instagram account, giving her 376 million followers something to get excited about. In the caption, she thanked those responsible for bringing her look to life. “@LouisVuitton thank you Anna Wintour and @themuseumofmodernart, i love you wearing #LOVENOTES Pink Woods as always.”

Ariana Grande fans cannot get enough of the stunning outfit she chose to wear to the ‘Wicked’ New York premiere

Photo by Marleen Moise/WireImage

Fans have flooded the post’s comment section as they rush to compliment Grande on how stunning she looks. They have mentioned how the color suits her and how her appearance has left fans in tears. “You were stunning last night,” a comment reads. “My favorite look!!!” another fan reacted.

Fans were also treated to pictures of Cynthia Erivo, Grande’s Wicked co-star and now good friend. Erivo opted for an all-black ensemble with a mini black veil, which looked exceptionally glamorous. Her gown was custom-made by Christian Dior, and rather than keep it simple, she went bold: A sheer long-sleeve top, statement earrings, a large chain, and multiple silver rings to draw attention to her hands. Erivo’s look was the perfect contrast to Grande’s pretty pink (opting for dramatically opposite outfits has become a bit of a trend with these stars and a nod to their characters).

Even the official Instagram account for the Wicked movie commented on the post. “Just magical,” they wrote, and we have to agree!

This is not the first time Grande has delivered the goods while promoting the film, and earlier this month, she caught our attention when she attended the Los Angeles premiere; she stepped out in a pale pink and white gingham fabric dress designed for her by Thom Brown.

A lot of work went into bringing this outfit to life, and Grande commented on this in an interview with Vogue. “My favorite part about this dress would probably be the asymmetry of the high-to-low skirt, which feels very Ozian to me. [And] the intricate beading of the gingham,” she said. We cannot wait to see what she wears next and have no doubt we won’t be disappointed!

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy