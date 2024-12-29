Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Justin Bieber photographed during a concert in October 2012.
Photo by Joe Bielawa/Flickr
Category:
Celebrities
News

Justin Bieber convinced his faith will restore what ‘the enemy tried to destroy’ as the Diddy scandal gets more horrifying

JB is holding onto faith amid all the trials.
Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
|

Published: Dec 29, 2024 09:16 am

Justin Bieber is leaning on faith following a year filled with personal highs and deeply unsettling lows, including the shocking scandal surrounding his former mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs. The pop singer took to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 28, to share a cryptic yet deeply personal message about his unwavering belief in divine restoration — a post that comes as the accusations against Diddy grow increasingly damning.

Recommended Videos

“How can I really believe Jesus is with me?” the 30-year-old artist asked in an Instagram Story. Answering his own question, he wrote: “Well for me Justin, it’s [sic] simply his goodness that keeps convincing me. Every time I thought he wouldnt [sic] show up for me he always has, Im convinced hes [sic] the perfect patient presence that guides, directs, and leads me all the days of my life providing, healing, restoring all that the enemy tried to destroy and steal.”

While Bieber didn’t explicitly mention Diddy, the timing of his post has fans drawing their own conclusions. Once a trusted mentor to the pop star, Diddy is now facing a snowballing scandal that includes allegations of sexual assault, abuse, sex trafficking, and more. With new accusers continuing to come forward, the allegations paint a horrifying picture of Diddy’s alleged misconduct, casting a dark shadow over Bieber’s former association with the music mogul.

For the “Love Yourself” hitmaker, faith appears to be his anchor during turbulent times. He has long been open about his Christianity, and this year has brought both profound blessings and stark challenges. In August, he and his wife Hailey welcomed their firstborn son, Jack Blues, a milestone that has given Bieber a fresh perspective on life. It has also made the model see her husband in a different light now that he’s a father.

However, this joy was quickly countered by the fallout of Diddy’s legal troubles the month after. Diddy, 55, has vehemently denied the accusations, but he remains behind bars due to the gravity of the allegations thrown against him. Since Diddy played a significant role in Bieber’s formative years in the industry, the younger artist was not spared by malicious speculations and assumptions about the type of relationship they shared before. The resurfacing of old videos featuring the pair has only amplified the discomfort surrounding their past association as colleagues.

In one now-infamous clip, a 15-year-old Bieber is seen spending “48 hours” with Diddy, who grins at the camera and says: “It’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream… I have been given custody of him … and we’re gonna go full crazy.” Fans have since labeled the footage “disturbing,” with many expressing outrage at the apparent power dynamics on display, according to the Daily Mail.

As the allegations against Diddy mount, sources close to Bieber have described the emotional toll it has taken on the “Peaches” singer. In October, Us Weekly reported that Bieber was “in a hard place mentally” as he was struggling to reconcile his history with the Bad Boy Records founder and the horrifying nature of the claims.

Bieber is “completely disgusted” by the scandal, one insider told the outlet, adding that he has been “advised” to distance himself publicly from Diddy. Another source shared that the growing number of accusers has left Bieber shaken and eager to sever any lingering ties. “[He] wants nothing to do with this entire situation,” noted the source.

Still, Bieber seems determined not to let the scandal weigh him down. A third source noted that his role as a new father has been a source of healing, saying, “His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy. It’s in his past, and that’s where he wants to leave it.” So as 2024 draws to a close, Bieber seems focused on looking ahead, drawing strength from his family and, most especially, his faith.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Luigi Caler
Luigi Caler
Luigi is an experienced Freelance Writer with over 15 years in the industry, specializing in technology, health and wellness, business, and mostly entertainment news. Known for having a keen eye on celebrity culture, the latest in royals, and trending movies and TV shows, he brings a unique perspective and depth to each news report he writes. Off the clock, you’ll find him either immersed in his favorite shows Superstore and The Good Wife, or enjoying outdoor adventures with his three dogs, Lyka, Casper, and Kitkat.
linkedin