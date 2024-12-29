Justin Bieber convinced his faith will restore what ‘the enemy tried to destroy’ as the Diddy scandal gets more horrifying

Justin Bieber is leaning on faith following a year filled with personal highs and deeply unsettling lows, including the shocking scandal surrounding his former mentor, Sean “Diddy” Combs. The pop singer took to Instagram on Saturday, Dec. 28, to share a cryptic yet deeply personal message about his unwavering belief in divine restoration — a post that comes as the accusations against Diddy grow increasingly damning.

“How can I really believe Jesus is with me?” the 30-year-old artist asked in an Instagram Story. Answering his own question, he wrote: “Well for me Justin, it’s [sic] simply his goodness that keeps convincing me. Every time I thought he wouldnt [sic] show up for me he always has, Im convinced hes [sic] the perfect patient presence that guides, directs, and leads me all the days of my life providing, healing, restoring all that the enemy tried to destroy and steal.”

Justin Bieber shares cryptic message about faith amid former pal Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ legal drama https://t.co/d9XNnVyc5d pic.twitter.com/SPYwb0OAC3 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 29, 2024

While Bieber didn’t explicitly mention Diddy, the timing of his post has fans drawing their own conclusions. Once a trusted mentor to the pop star, Diddy is now facing a snowballing scandal that includes allegations of sexual assault, abuse, sex trafficking, and more. With new accusers continuing to come forward, the allegations paint a horrifying picture of Diddy’s alleged misconduct, casting a dark shadow over Bieber’s former association with the music mogul.

For the “Love Yourself” hitmaker, faith appears to be his anchor during turbulent times. He has long been open about his Christianity, and this year has brought both profound blessings and stark challenges. In August, he and his wife Hailey welcomed their firstborn son, Jack Blues, a milestone that has given Bieber a fresh perspective on life. It has also made the model see her husband in a different light now that he’s a father.

However, this joy was quickly countered by the fallout of Diddy’s legal troubles the month after. Diddy, 55, has vehemently denied the accusations, but he remains behind bars due to the gravity of the allegations thrown against him. Since Diddy played a significant role in Bieber’s formative years in the industry, the younger artist was not spared by malicious speculations and assumptions about the type of relationship they shared before. The resurfacing of old videos featuring the pair has only amplified the discomfort surrounding their past association as colleagues.

In one now-infamous clip, a 15-year-old Bieber is seen spending “48 hours” with Diddy, who grins at the camera and says: “It’s definitely a 15-year-old’s dream… I have been given custody of him … and we’re gonna go full crazy.” Fans have since labeled the footage “disturbing,” with many expressing outrage at the apparent power dynamics on display, according to the Daily Mail.

‘Creepy’ video of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and a teenage Justin Bieber resurfaces amid sex trafficking raids https://t.co/Z4ueStTD1J pic.twitter.com/Hnf00BJ0bC — Page Six (@PageSix) March 28, 2024

As the allegations against Diddy mount, sources close to Bieber have described the emotional toll it has taken on the “Peaches” singer. In October, Us Weekly reported that Bieber was “in a hard place mentally” as he was struggling to reconcile his history with the Bad Boy Records founder and the horrifying nature of the claims.

Bieber is “completely disgusted” by the scandal, one insider told the outlet, adding that he has been “advised” to distance himself publicly from Diddy. Another source shared that the growing number of accusers has left Bieber shaken and eager to sever any lingering ties. “[He] wants nothing to do with this entire situation,” noted the source.

Still, Bieber seems determined not to let the scandal weigh him down. A third source noted that his role as a new father has been a source of healing, saying, “His happiness being a dad has outweighed his anxiety about Diddy. It’s in his past, and that’s where he wants to leave it.” So as 2024 draws to a close, Bieber seems focused on looking ahead, drawing strength from his family and, most especially, his faith.

