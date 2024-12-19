What happened to Diddy inside prison?: Disgraced music mogul appeared in court looking ‘thinner’ and ‘grayer’

Warning: This article contains mentions of suicide and sexual abuse, please proceed with caution.

Sean “Diddy” Combs has made a rare court appearance this week, apparently looking practically unrecognizable. The disgraced rapper and producer, who is facing serious federal charges such as sex trafficking, appeared visibly “thinner” and noticeably “grayer” after months behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn.

The drastic change in Diddy’s appearance has sparked speculation about how his incarceration is affecting him. “He appeared just astonishingly thinner, which you can expect [from him being] inside a federal detention center for a couple of months now,” said Law & Crime reporter Elizabeth Millner, who attended the hearing on Wednesday, Dec. 18.

She surmised that being locked up in prison must have started “to wear on [Diddy]” since the 55-year-old music artist no longer has access to his insanely luxurious lifestyle. “He appeared very noticeably thinner,” the reporter reiterated.

It was also noted that during Diddy’s first week in custody he was put on suicide watch and was only released from it after his legal camp confirmed that he was already “focused and very strong.” However, one of his lawyers admitted that the food in prison remained a major issue for him.

Millner also noticed that Combs’ hair appeared visibly grayer, contrasting sharply with his youthful image pre-arrest. “He appeared grayer a little bit,” she said before pointing out that Diddy’s present state is a stark contrast to how he looked in a now-infamous video of him casually playing hacky sack in Central Park before his arrest on Sept. 16.

There is no way to confirm Millner’s description of the music mogul during the hearing since cameras were not allowed inside the courthouse, according to Page Six, who also did not get a response after asking for comment from Diddy’s lawyers.

On the other hand, the outlet received word from a source close to Combs that contradicted what Millner said. According to the source, the “I’ll Be Missing You” hitmaker has been “fit, healthy, and fully focused on his defense” while incarcerated.

The insider even claimed that Diddy has been working out regularly in prison, suggesting that it’s not true he lost a lot of weight. “He has been very active, remains in good spirits, and, as always, he was happy to see his children,” the insider further claimed.

Meanwhile, as Diddy is expected to spend Christmas in jail, TMZ learned through sources that he can celebrate it with the facility’s special holiday menu, consisting of macaroni and cheese, baked Cornish hen, cranberry sauce, and dinner rolls. There will also be a holiday dessert served to Diddy and his inmates on Christmas.

Last Thanksgiving, the center also provided holiday meals to prisoners, so Diddy got to eat relatively well on Turkey Day. Among the food options the facility served were turkey roast, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls, and mixed vegetables.

Even on regular days, Diddy and his inmates get to eat a variety of food options, including cereal, pastries, fruits, hamburgers, fish or beef tacos, pasta, chicken fajitas, and even roast beef, according to Page Six.

The Bad Boy Records founder has already spent three months in federal custody after being denied bail three times. He faces multiple charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution, stemming from a months-long federal investigation. His trial is scheduled for May 5, 2025.

