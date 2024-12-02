Justin Timberlake drops bombshell on Oklahoma City fans as beleaguered world tour suffers another twist

Bad luck is following Justin Timberlake after he was once again forced to cancel another show in his ongoing Forgot Tomorrow world tour. Fans in Oklahoma City were left disheartened after the 43-year-old singer dropped the bombshell that his Dec. 2 show isn’t going ahead.

Recommended Videos

The announcement was made just two days before the show, suggesting that Timberlake really tried his best to push through with it but was ultimately advised by his doctors against performing.

https://twitter.com/OKCFOX/status/1862995021697339682

“I’m so sorry, Oklahoma City… I have to cancel the show on 12/2,” Timberlake wrote in an Instagram Story, according to the Daily Mail. Explaining why he was canceling, the singer wrote, “I hurt my back in NOLA and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer. Thank you for your support.”

Timberlake underlined that was looking forward to performing in the city, saying “Y’all know I hate doing this” and confirming he’s taking a week off from his tour to recover from a lingering back injury he sustained during his performance in New Orleans on Nov. 25.

This latest cancellation marks the seventh time the 10-time Grammy-winning artist has pulled the plug on a show during his grueling 115-stop global tour. In October alone, he postponed six concerts across the U.S. after falling ill with bronchitis and laryngitis.

The Forget Tomorrow world tour, Timberlake’s first in five years, kicked off on April 29 in Vancouver, Canada, and is set to wrap up in Paris on July 20, 2025. Spanning 15 months, the tour promotes his latest studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, and was supposed to be a triumphant return for the pop star.

However, it’s been anything but smooth sailing. the former NSYNC member’s health woes began early in the tour, with a canceled performance in Columbia, South Carolina, back in June. By October, a series of illnesses forced him to reschedule dates in Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Ohio, which have now been pushed to Feb. 2025.

Adding to the turbulence in his tour was a legal hiccup: Timberlake was arrested in June for driving while intoxicated in Sag Harbor, New York, while on a break. The singer pleaded guilty to a reduced charge in September, accepting a fine and community service, according to Variety.

https://twitter.com/PopCrave/status/1803473660738695288

“I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself. I should’ve had better judgment… I understand the seriousness of this,” he told the court via a virtual hearing, vowing to do better.

Fans affected by canceled or postponed shows have a few options. Tickets for rescheduled performances will be honored on the new dates, while those unable to attend can request refunds within 30 days of the reschedule announcement. For outright cancellations, full refunds are issued at the point of purchase, according to the singer’s official website.

There’s no word yet if the Oklahoma City show will be rescheduled. So far, only the concert in Columbia, South Carolina, was taken off his tour list; the rest of the canceled shows have been rescheduled. Since there is still a long way to go before the world tour wraps up, fans could only hope for JT to catch a break from his streak of bad luck.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy