Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of serious crimes against their daughter in fiery outburst

I hope you’re sitting down, as I have shocking news… Kanye West is making a fool out of himself on social media. Who could possibly have seen this coming? Today’s drama centers on dramatic accusations he’s made against his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, including that she’s involved in sex trafficking.

This is deeply ironic given West and Kardashian are at loggerheads after he released a song featuring their 11-year-old daughter North and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (who uh, is behind bars awaiting trial for sex trafficking) This situation comes after reports that Kardashian is worried about her kids being exposed to controversial figures. She reportedly cut a visit short after finding out Andrew Tate and his brother were nearby. Tate is currently facing serious charges in Romania, including, you guessed it, sex trafficking.

West shared several posts in which he claimed he has evidence of people trying to get him committed to a mental health facility, claiming to have evidence, including knocks on his door from familiar faces and messages warning him of threats. Hotnewhiphop reported that West even linked to a Swiss mental health facility, which he said was where they wanted to send him.

Kanye West blows up on X

This all started when West posted a tweet that read, “KIM KARDASHIAN IS A S** TRAFFICKER I DONT LIKE THAT TWIGS HAS MY DAUGHTER IN HER VIDEO DRESSING ALL GROWN I WOULD HAVE EXPECTED MORE FROM TWIGS ITS F**K ALL YOU N****S MY SOUL IS BLACK AND WATCH YALL DONT BELIVE ME AND JUST SAY IM CRAZY”.

West also claimed that his relationship with Kardashian as co-parents is strained, saying he hasn’t seen their son Saint in six weeks and expressed his aim to gain full custody of their children. Kardashian’s team has not publicly responded to his recent accusations.

In addition to the claims about Kardashian, West has been critical of various other artists, including Playboi Carti, Iggy Azalea, and Cassie Ventura. He also had a dispute with Kardashian over trademarks concerning their daughter North.

At one point, Kanye sent out a tweet where he showed his chat discussing meeting with someone who wasn’t on “the Kardashian payroll.” He added that “they” would have to kill him now.

In a separate note, Tina Knowles, Beyoncé’s mother, made an Instagram post that many took as a response to Kanye West’s recent behavior. She didn’t mention him directly, but the timing and message seemed related to the controversy. Her post focused on staying positive despite negativity, drawing on themes of faith and resilience. Notably, neither Beyoncé nor Jay-Z have spoken directly about West’s comments.

It’s not uncommon for co-parenting to become a heated discussion when there are issues in custody. However, West’s serious allegations against Kardashian could have legal implications as judges tend not to take kindly to this behavior from a spouse. So we’ll just have to wait and see, but perhaps a bit a psych checkup wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for Kanye right now.

