Kanye West is back on Twitter and Elon Musk is loving it

Surprisingly virtually no one, Elon Musk is ecstatic to have Kanye West back to posting on Twitter, with him seemingly all for the latest controversies sure to unfurl from the rapper.

The rapper made a series of very negative headlines during October and November by continuously tweeting antisemitic conspiracy theories and claims of having his life controlled by Jewish people. This was perfectly timed with Musk’s ridiculous $44 billion purchase of Twitter, as Musk claimed he even spoke to West about the tweets.

Musk said in October he believed the rapper had taken to heart their discussion and would seemingly stop posting vile hate, but surprise: it didn’t work. Today, Musk seems to be celebrating Ye’s return to the platform as he liked several of the musician’s tweets, and replied to him with an allegedly funny response. We say allegedly because nothing Musk says with the intent of being funny actually is.

Don’t kill what ye hate

Save what ye love — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

West’s other tweet of note was a simple “shalom”, which is about as subtle as a sledgehammer against glass. Whether or not this can be described as leaning into the meme or just dog whistling is hard to say. Musk, of course, liked this tweet too.

Shalom : ) — ye (@kanyewest) November 20, 2022

Choosing to welcome back West would be a bizarre and out-of-line response for the majority of people, but not Musk. The man whose family made their fortune off apartheid emerald mining seems to not care much about any racism or antisemitism. After all, his family profited off it for years.

Twitter under Musk is struggling in terms of validity and legitimacy now, with a report from time2play suggesting 42 percent of users have considered closing their account due to Musk’s acquisition. 30.4 percent also reported closing down their accounts due to the Musk news, proving there is a real hemorrhaging going on in both userbase and workforce.

Musk recently welcomed back Donald Trump into the fold, because clearly, he hasn’t learned any lessons from the previous owners of the website. Even being incredibly optimistic, there’s almost no chance Trump’s return, coinciding with paid verification, doesn’t result in major issues ahead of the 2024 election.