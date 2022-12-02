Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul

For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul.

In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break one last window” before we bid him good riddance. This time, however, he wasn’t spewing antisemitic bigotry or otherwise discriminatory trash — he instead opts to allege that Kardashian and Paul were ‘with’ each other, and he caught them.

“Let’s break one last window before we get outa (sic) here,” he wrote, along with a photo of Paul.

“I caught this guy with Kim… Good night”

Neither Kardashian nor Paul has responded to the tweet so far, and it’s unlikely they will because Kanye clearly has no bounds around what he’ll do or say to get attention.

That being said, it appears Paul has been collateral damage, and Twitter is letting him know the only way it knows how: Memes.

Chris Paul when he sees why he’s trending pic.twitter.com/Ma5SxftkTB — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 2, 2022

AGENT: Check Twitter.



CHRIS PAUL: Why?



AGENT: Just check Twitter.



CHRIS PAUL: pic.twitter.com/YmgeFM97vA — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul checking the timeline pic.twitter.com/1XuPdFLsIN — I Think You Should League Pass (@nbaleave) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul finding out why he’s trendingpic.twitter.com/LN1YA0MlMQ — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) December 2, 2022

Chris Paul catching a stray in the middle of Kanye’s nazi propaganda tour pic.twitter.com/QwdyA1iIiD — Herbo (@ManLikeGinola) December 2, 2022

It remains to be seen whether Kanye’s profile will be removed for good as it almost certainly should be, but Elon Musk has at the very least taken some stand against his Nazism.

Shortly after West posed a swastika entwined with the Star of David, Musk texted him, telling him that he’d ‘gone too far’, and the tweet was removed for violating the site’s rules.