Kate Middleton actress wants Meghan Markle to play Meghan Markle in ‘The Crown’ sequel show, and is Netfllix listening?

Let’s face it, The Crown ended on a bum note. What was once a fascinating historical drama eventually devolved into a high-budget soap opera (perhaps appropriately given the subject matter). But while the Rotten Tomatoes score might have plummeted in later seasons, audiences remained faithful and the show remains one of Netflix’s biggest critical and commercial successes.

Recommended Videos

The sixth and (so far) final season ended in the mid-2000s, with the last episode centering on the wedding of Charles and Camilla. Though the show didn’t depict Queen Elizabeth II’s death, it certainly strongly alluded to it in its final moments.

A lot has happened for the Royal Family since 2005 and The Crown fans remain eager for either a continuation or spinoff, and if they’re looking for the height of royal drama, Megxit is the most obvious choice. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic exit from royal life has generated enough column inches to reach the sun and back and, in true The Crown style, we’d love to see their take on how it went down behind closed doors.

So who would play Harry and Meghan? Well, in The Crown‘s final season, Luther Ford portrayed Harry and, honestly, knocked it out of the park. It wouldn’t be difficult to age him up a bit for a Megxit spinoff, so while he’s the obvious pick, he’s also the best. And as for Meghan? Meg Bellamy — who played the young Kate Middleton in The Crown — thinks there’s only one possible candidate.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, she said: “‘Only Meghan could do Meghan Markle justice”, adding that she’s a “great actress.” So, is this plausible? In 2022 Variety asked her whether she’d ever act again and her reply was unambiguous: “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

That said it’s been three whole years since that interview. Since then Harry and Meghan have fostered a close relationship with The Crown producer Netflix and her opinion on returning to acting may have softened. All that said, this feels like a pipe dream. For one, Netflix choosing to dramatize Megxit would likely strain their ongoing relationship with Harry and Meghan (though the couple’s iffy output is currently doing that job all on its own).

Even if it did happen, portraying yourself in a drama that deals with some of the most difficult moments of your life doesn’t sound like a particularly fun experience. Beyond that, there’s the obvious point that Meghan’s direct involvement in a Megxit drama would open it up to criticism that it’s a puff piece designed to make her look good.

One day The Crown will return. There’s just too much juicy drama that’s taken place since 2005 to ignore: be it the reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the various Royal weddings, the health scares, and the lingering stiff-collared resentments that make the inhabitants of Buckingham Palace irresistible sources of gossip. Even if it’s not directly linked to The Crown there’ll inevitably be a Meghan biopic at some point. But Markle as Markle? Don’t count on it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy