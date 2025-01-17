Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the Children's Hospital Los Angeles Gala 2024 at JW Marriott LA Live on October 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles) & Meg Bellamy attends the "Black Doves" Season One World Premiere at the BFI Southbank on December 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Photos by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images & Samir Hussein/WireImage
Category:
Celebrities
News
TV

Kate Middleton actress wants Meghan Markle to play Meghan Markle in ‘The Crown’ sequel show, and is Netfllix listening?

Easiest bit of method acting ever.
David James
David James
|

Published: Jan 17, 2025 09:06 am

Let’s face it, The Crown ended on a bum note. What was once a fascinating historical drama eventually devolved into a high-budget soap opera (perhaps appropriately given the subject matter). But while the Rotten Tomatoes score might have plummeted in later seasons, audiences remained faithful and the show remains one of Netflix’s biggest critical and commercial successes.

Recommended Videos

The sixth and (so far) final season ended in the mid-2000s, with the last episode centering on the wedding of Charles and Camilla. Though the show didn’t depict Queen Elizabeth II’s death, it certainly strongly alluded to it in its final moments.

A lot has happened for the Royal Family since 2005 and The Crown fans remain eager for either a continuation or spinoff, and if they’re looking for the height of royal drama, Megxit is the most obvious choice. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s dramatic exit from royal life has generated enough column inches to reach the sun and back and, in true The Crown style, we’d love to see their take on how it went down behind closed doors.

So who would play Harry and Meghan? Well, in The Crown‘s final season, Luther Ford portrayed Harry and, honestly, knocked it out of the park. It wouldn’t be difficult to age him up a bit for a Megxit spinoff, so while he’s the obvious pick, he’s also the best. And as for Meghan? Meg Bellamy — who played the young Kate Middleton in The Crown — thinks there’s only one possible candidate.

Speaking to The Daily Mail, she said: “‘Only Meghan could do Meghan Markle justice”, adding that she’s a “great actress.” So, is this plausible? In 2022 Variety asked her whether she’d ever act again and her reply was unambiguous: “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”

That said it’s been three whole years since that interview. Since then Harry and Meghan have fostered a close relationship with The Crown producer Netflix and her opinion on returning to acting may have softened. All that said, this feels like a pipe dream. For one, Netflix choosing to dramatize Megxit would likely strain their ongoing relationship with Harry and Meghan (though the couple’s iffy output is currently doing that job all on its own).

Even if it did happen, portraying yourself in a drama that deals with some of the most difficult moments of your life doesn’t sound like a particularly fun experience. Beyond that, there’s the obvious point that Meghan’s direct involvement in a Megxit drama would open it up to criticism that it’s a puff piece designed to make her look good.

One day The Crown will return. There’s just too much juicy drama that’s taken place since 2005 to ignore: be it the reaction to Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the various Royal weddings, the health scares, and the lingering stiff-collared resentments that make the inhabitants of Buckingham Palace irresistible sources of gossip. Even if it’s not directly linked to The Crown there’ll inevitably be a Meghan biopic at some point. But Markle as Markle? Don’t count on it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of David James
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!
twitter google