‘Katherine Pierce returned’: Nina Dobrev’s fans are freaking out over her style and her reference to ‘Vampire Diaries’ — but what exactly is going on?

Nina Dobrev has appeared in multiple films and TV series since she bid farewell to The Vampire Diaries in 2017 (after 135 episodes on the show, which first aired in 2009). Despite her diverse portfolio, fans remember her roles as Elena Gilbert and doppelgänger Katherine Pierce with the most fondness, so if she references her time on the series, fans freak out!

This is exactly what happened when Dobrev recently posted a short clip on Instagram showing off her style. In the video, the actress looks gorgeous as she dresses in a maroon turtleneck and matching leather skirt. She paired her outfit with stockings, knee-high black boots, and a stylish pair of black sunglasses to finish her outfit. She looks glamorous, and we love the outfit (and the color works wonders for her complexion). Still, her caption got everyone’s attention because it referenced her time in The Vampire Diaries. “She’s back in mystic falls, see you soon fam,” she wrote, followed by a winking face emoji.

Does this mean Dobrev will reprise her role as Elena Gilbert or Katherine Pierce sometime soon? Knowing this would be the ultimate Christmas gift for any TVD fans, the comment section of the post has come alive with reactions to the news! “WHAT IS HAPPENING,” one fan questioned, and their post has been liked over 3,500 times by others who want an answer to the same question!

Other reactions have compared the star’s style to her characters with comments including, “Elena’s shirt!!!,” “KATHERINE PIERCE THE MOTHER YOU ARE,” “it’s giving Katherine pretending to be Elena,” and “And when the world needed her most, Katherine Pierce returned!”

Nina Dobrev says she will see fans in Mystic Falls but does this mean what they think it does?

Nina Dobrev knows how to create hype, but what is happening in this post? We are sad to inform you that it is not a reprisal of her role on the show. Instead, she appeared at the I Was Feeling Festive 2 convention in Covington last week to talk on a panel alongside her former The Vampire Diaries costars, Candice King and Kat Graham (which is still something to get excited about).

It may not be the news fans wanted, but Dobrev has previously discussed a potential reunion in an interview with ScreenRant (although she couldn’t say whether she would prefer to return to the small screen as Elena or Katherine).

“Oh, my goodness. You’re asking me writer questions. I’m not in control of that kind of stuff. You should ask Julie Plec, I think. I don’t get to control the story,” she said. As far as we know, there are no plans for a reunion at this stage, but that hasn’t stopped fans from dreaming about it. And until someone says never, there is always hope, but for now, we get to see a glimpse into Dobrev’s life thanks to her activity on social media; this also includes her incredible style, and she has proven to be a fashion-savvy woman!

With the help of stylist Kate Young, Dobrev’s outfit choices are turning heads on the red carpet and in fashion shoots. Plus, her off-duty looks are stunning, and her Instagram account (where she boasts 26.3 million followers) has proven a great source of inspiration for those looking for easy-to-replicate fashion ideas, no matter what the occasion!

