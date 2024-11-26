‘Got the assignment’: Nina Dobrev transforms into a checkered flag for racing event and fans wouldn’t mind finding her at the finish line

When looking for sartorial inspiration, we can always count on queen of style Nina Dobrev! She’s wowed us many times, whether with office chic or more daring outfit choices, but of all her recent looks, the night she transformed into a checkered flag for a racing event is undeniably our favorite.

Recommended Videos

The actress recently took a trip to Las Vegas and decided to document it by taking photos and videos, which she then uploaded to Instagram to share with her 26.2 million followers. The highlights include a photo of her standing on a race track and another of her strapping herself in to enjoy a ride of a lifetime. We have to say, we love the black and white checkered leather pants (which we believe were designed by Ambush), and they were the perfect garment for the event: a mixture of fun, functionality, and, yes, she made a statement.

Many of Dobrev’s garments were Prada, including her black elastic bodysuit, skinny belt, patent leather loafers, and designer Cleo shoulder bag. To complete the look, the star wore a long black leather coat, which pulled the outfit together nicely and added a layer of warmth. We have much to say about her style, but no one said it better than her fans, who flocked to the post’s comment section to share their thoughts.

Nina Dobrev’s fans give her their approval for her stylish race outfit

Among the reactions were heart emojis, praise for Dobrev’s beauty, and many mentions of how she looks like a checkered flag. “Got the assignment,” a comment reads. “Love, love, loveeee dah outfit, slayyy gurl,” another fan shared. Other reactions include, “You definitely make my heart race dear Nina,” “Okay so the perfect pant,” and “Brilliant styling!!”

Earlier in the week, Dobrev was spotted attending a Formula 1 event in Las Vegas, and again, she looked gorgeous. This time, she opted for a red mini dress, black coat, and knee-high black boots. In the caption of her post, she commented on how she had enjoyed the racing experience (which she attended with her fiancé, Olympian Shaun White).

Fans of Nina Dobrev will know this isn’t the first time she has attended a racing event, and she appears to be a fan of the sport. In 2022, she traveled to Monoca for the Formula 1 Grand Prix, again with Shaun White, who posted several photos from the event on his Instagram. Highlights included a snap of race car driver Lewis Hamilton, who he was supporting, and several pictures of Dobrev looking stunning in a white three-piece suit and black sunglasses.

The couple has been dating since 2020, and fans have been given a glimpse into their love through their posts on Instagram and occasional interviews. After their engagement in New York City in October, White expressed joy about spending his future with Dobrev. In November, he shared a heartfelt tribute to his love, writing, “I’m beside myself to be with this amazing woman and to be joining her beautiful family. Our quarantine romance turned into this beautiful relationship and now a forever love. Believe me when I say that this app mostly shows us at our best.”

He noted that their relationship has not been picture-perfect, but they’ve been able to move forward and work through their struggles. In conclusion, he wrote, “I’m so thankful for the life lessons, gratitude, adventure, and love that Nina has taught me, and I only wish to show her the same in return.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy