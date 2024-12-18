Katy Perry continues her sexy holiday fashion streak with a see-through glitter gown and a mirror ball frock

Katy Perry is iHeartRadio’s Christmas queen, delighting concertgoers in different cities with her multitude of hits. At the same time, the “California Girls” singer took her commitment to holiday dressing to new sparkly heights, as she spread joy from London to New York and Philly.

For the first event in London, U.K., Perry shone delightfully shimmery in a silver sequin Aniye Records split gown that fell in fringes down her dangerously high thigh slit, looking like a perfectly glam Christmas ornament. She highlighted the look with silver makeup in the same shade, before taking the stage in a custom Heather Picchiottino Christmas outfit with a red-leather crop top and mini skirt with chrome details, and fluffy white Iro boots. She later donned a Kim Shui burgundy fur and lace combo dress, mixing the naughty and nice vibes with a sleek burgundy lip, and her black hair falling down in waves.

She doubled down on the holiday look at iHeartRadio’s New York Jingle Ball, pairing a metallic two-piece bodysuit and skirt with a Morticia Addams vibe, before taking her holiday dressing even further with a silver snow-themed custom bodysuit from her stylist, Picchiottino, and reindeer hair accessories. If you thought that would be all, you’d be deeply mistaken.

Katy Perry gave Mrs. Claus vibes on the red carpet with a sheer and sequined gown

Katy Perry headlined the 2024 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Philadelphia and combined a sheer sequin dress with a shiny mirror ball one. For the red carpet, she wore another festive look that still highlighted her naughty side. She wore an Alex Perry number, a burgundy delight called the “asymmetric paneled draped sequined tulle gown,” which comes with a sequin top and panels of sheer tulle around the neckline and the midsection, and a generous side slit, continuing the same leg-baring trend Perry has been treating fans to lately.

She finished the look with a pair of black pointed-toe pumps, which offers a stark contrast to the burgundy tone, wearing her hair in soft waves and a middle part, and a smokey eye paired with a bold burgundy lip to match her dress.

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images

For the show, Perry donned another glimmering outfit, rocking a silver look from Retrofete’s Spring 2025 collection, a strapless metallic mini dress which she paired futuristic leather thigh-high boots from Le Silla. She started her performance in a gold leather jacket from Retrofete, which she dropped later in the set. She further accessorized with silver and gold jewelry, which highlighted the reflections of her mirror ball dress.

After her show, Perry praised the crowd’s energy on social media, sharing a series of photos flaunting her metallic dress.

“PHILLY!!! The energy last night was unreal. idk what you’re putting in those cheesesteaks but you were BEASTS last night. thank u. love u. see u again soon.”

Fans who didn’t get a chance to attend any of her concerts will get a chance to see her Christmas special, dubbed “Night of a Lifetime” on ITV on Dec. 21 at 6:30 pm. As expected, the 90-minute concert special will feature a multitude of other sparkly outfits, as Katy Perry took her Christmas queen title very seriously.

