Ke Huy Quan’s unquenchable thirst for selfies takes him all the way to the White House

If you thought Ke Huy Quan‘s comeback journey ended at the 95th Academy Awards, think again. The Everything Everywhere All At Once star continues to make waves, as his passion for taking selfies has landed him on the social media channels of none other than Joe Biden!

The US President took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video of his meeting with the effervescent star, who arrived with his wife, Echo, in an ornate stateroom at The White House. As they posed for a photo opportunity with the press, Quan turned to the leader of the free world and said, “Hold on, I forgot to ask you for one thing. You may not know this, but I love taking selfies. It would be the selfie of all selfies!” The self-proclaimed selfie expert playfully took Quan’s mobile phone from his hand, slipped an arm around his shoulders, and asked, “Are you ready?” as he captured the moment. The delightful snap is shown in the video.

Little did Ke know he was dealing with a selfie expert. pic.twitter.com/xzjBFO3fD9 — President Biden (@POTUS) May 11, 2023

Kwan will make his first foray into the MCU this summer in the highly anticipated second season of Loki on Disney Plus. Unconfirmed rumors suggest he will star as a tech boss called Ouroboros at the Time Variance Authority in the hit series.

RUMOR: Ke Huy Quan's character in 'LOKI: SEASON 2', who will reportedly be called 'Oroborus ', will also go by the nickname "B-O", a character in charge of tech at the Time Variance Authority (TVA).



(via @DanielRPK) pic.twitter.com/5GkaygpQBF — MCU – CoveredGeekly (@MCU_Covered) December 3, 2022

However, eagle-eyed fans spotted artwork featuring Quan’s character in new Loki merchandise.

Official new #Loki Season 2 merch has revealed the first promotional look at Ke Huy Quan's character! More new photos: https://t.co/6yjtjxpOYw pic.twitter.com/IC3REo1gVc — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) May 4, 2023

Quan’s formidable powers of manifestation are captured in a series of clips, beginning with him expressing his hope that Marvel boss Kevin Feige would offer him a role. Once Everything Everywhere All At Once hit theaters, his dream came true, and the rest is history.

Quan is a reminder not to be discouraged when our dreams are delayed. Some of the best things in life take time to come to fruition, but when they do, they are worth the wait.