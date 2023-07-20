Keanu Reeves’ band is dropping an album for the first time in 23 years

For the first time in over 20 years, Dogstar — a band consisting of Keanu Reeves on bass, Rob Mailhouse on drums, and Bret Domrose on guitar and vocals — is set to reunite and release new music.

According to Deadline, the group made the announcement via the band’s official Instagram. Dogstar also teased that a new album, entitled Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, is on the way, with an October 6 release date. The band also announced a 25+ stop tour across North America and Japan, with stops along cities like Santa Ana, California, Osaka, Japan, and Boston, Massachusetts.

The band also unveiled a brand new music video for their first single in 23 years, “Everything Turns Around.” The rock ballad clocks in at a breezy three minutes, and it’s worth a watch for those of you who like easy listening:

Reeves is fresh from the success of John Wick 4, which has already secured a sequel, despite the ending seemingly wrapping up John Wick’s story pretty well. He’s also got plenty of time to go on tour. Unfortunately, the strikes against the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers continue to stall as studios refuse to come to the negotiation table.

With the strikes continuing into the foreseeable future, don’t be surprised if more actors branch out into other gigs and hobbies they’re interested in. It’s been 23 years since Dogstar released its last album, Happy Ending, and Reeves had previously left the band due to his acting schedule. Now that those plans are on hold, it looks like Reeves is choosing to return to the world of rock in his downtime.