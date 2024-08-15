Kehlani’s ethnicity, confirmed

One of the star performers of the teen pop group PopLyfe, Kehlani has grown to have a unique name and fame in Hollywood. Do you know the roots of the young and promising singer-songwriter?

Initially aspiring to train as a dancer, Kehlani’s singing career officially began when they joined the teen pop group PopLyfe in 2009 and served as their lead vocalist. However, after finishing fourth in America’s Got Talent season 6 in 2011, Kehlani departed PopLyfe due to multiple management and contract problems. Kehlani was homeless for the next two years, from 2012 to 2013, living from house to house and frequently sleeping on couches (via Complex).

The singer-songwriter has reportedly struggled a lot since childhood, having been born to drug-addicted parents and adopted and raised by their aunt instead. Recently, Kehlani’s name has been on the tabloids due to their custody battle with their ex-partner, Javaughn Young-White over their 5-year-old daughter Adeya Nomi. The 29-year-old star has reportedly accused White of physical, verbal, and emotional abuse, which, they claim poses a risk to their daughter.

Where is Kehlani from?

Kehlani was born on April 24, 1995, in Oakland, California, to their mother Kehlani Parrish Sr., and father Kehinde Ashley Parrish, both of African American and Native American descent. Sadly, Kehlani’s mother was imprisoned while Kehlani was a toddler and their father passed away from drug use. They have since been adopted and raised by their aunt, who the singer frequently mentions as having impacted them positively throughout.

Having been born to African American and Native American parents, Kehlani’s ethnicity is majorly African American and Native American. However, they also carry Spanish and Filipino blood from her mother’s side. As for her sexual identity, Kehlaani stated they are “definitely on the non-binary scale” in an April 2019 interview with Diva magazine.

