Kelsea Ballerini confesses to feeling ‘wildly uncomfortable’ for much of her 2024, only wants one thing from the year ahead

From the outside looking in, Kelsea Ballerini appeared to have had an exceptional year in 2024, professionally and in her personal life (especially as she and actor Chase Stokes continue to flaunt their romance). However, the “Cowboys Cry Too” singer is nothing if not transparent with her fans, and she recently opened up about the struggles she faced last year and the things she wants to do differently going into 2025.

The star posted several photos on Instagram (where she boasts 4.2 million followers) and gave her fans a glimpse into what she had been up to. It was a yearly recap that gave us much to be excited about, since the pictures showed various aspects of her life, from performing onstage and recording music to running on the beach and hanging out with friends (and snaps with Stokes, too). But it was the caption that really caught our attention, as Ballerini shared a lengthy message after spending some days reflecting on what 2024 had brought her.

“Honestly, I couldn’t decide in a knee-jerk how to round it up, but here’s a few things I’ve landed on and want to share in the name of navigating growing up together on here,” she began. “I spent majority of this year wildly uncomfortable. Part of it intentional, knowing real growth and creativity (maybe even freedom) comes from pushing myself out of my comfort zone. I took the most time off the road that I have in 10 years, and had to rewire my brain to not operate from a place of scarcity from that. Then sat in the space to try new things, then actually made the jump and did them.”

She also discussed how she used the year as a time of self-reflection and how, with age (she was born in 1993), she realized a few hard truths that she has had to address.

Kelsea Ballerini reveals her ultimate goal for 2025

Being uncomfortable, however, doesn’t always have to be negative — because it challenges you. Ballerini discussed “taking a magnifying glass to past patterns, and valuing, even protecting its place in my life.” She also spotlighted the juxtapositions in her life, how she was “uncomfortable in the juggle of wanting more and wanting less, being the girl on stage and a dog mom, some days feeling new still and others spent precautionary plotting when the glitter won’t be as glittery.”

Her message is deep, personal, honest, and raw, but it is also hopeful, as the singer ended her caption by sharing her goal of finding “comfort” in 2025. And how does she plan to do this? “In the loud and quiet, public and private moments. To still push and seek and want, but find comfort in being uncomfortable,” she wrote. “Don’t get me wrong, I love a little chaos. I just wonder how it pairs with a little more peace.”

Her fans have reacted to the post with messages of support, and in addition to sharing their excitement for her upcoming tour, there have also been compliments on how well she writes. “Girl … you can write your way out of a paper bag!!! Beautifully said and inspiring to all!” a comment reads. “Your strength this past year was unmatchable & you deserve the most peace this year,” another fan wrote. Other reactions include, “Beautifully written,” “Kelsey this is so beautifully written omg i feel the same way,” and “love you and this caption.”

As we reflect on the blessings and hardships of last year, Ballerini’s message reminds us that we can find beauty even in uncomfortable situations. Still, yes, we are also hoping for just a little more peace!

