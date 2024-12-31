‘What an incredible year you’ve had’: Kelsea Ballerini reflects on 2024 by offering fans a behind the scenes glimpse into her life while also becoming hair goals

By all accounts, 2024 has been extra kind to Kelsea Ballerini: her relationship with Outer Banks star Chase Stokes appears to be going well and her career has been a continued success, including landing a Grammy 2025 nomination for Country Duo/Group Performance for her song “Cowboys Cry Too.” So, what better way to celebrate the year than with a photo dump highlighting all its best moments?

Recommended Videos

This is precisely what the singer did when she took to Instagram (where she has 4.2 million followers) to share a collection of pictures that give us a better glimpse into what she’s been up to this year. There were photos of her glam team doing her makeup perfectly; she posed for a selfie with retro curls (which became the ultimate hair goals) and she wowed us with her cute yet simple outfits. The best part was the photos of some of her collaborators and friends, including Jelly Roll, Post Malone, and Kim Kardashian.

If this was Kelsea Ballerini’s 2024 we can’t wait to see what 2025 brings

In the caption, Ballerini reflected on what this year meant to her. “The work (dream) part of my year is officially done. i’m grateful beyond words for the places i’ve been lucky enough to exist in this year, familiar and new,” she wrote. “The friends, the journey, the music, the support, and the life behind it all to make it make sense. thank you thank you thank you.”

Fans were eager to share their thoughts and commented on the post with praise for Ballerini and all she has accomplished this year. “What an incredible year you’ve had enjoy a much needed break love,” a comment reads. Other reactions include, “Rest up, 2025 will be sooooo fun,” “And we are grateful for you,” and “what a year.” There were also some highlights for fans as one wrote, “Jelly Roll and Posty sandwich looks like an absolute dream.” Another weighed in on the star’s surprising friendship with Kardashian. “You went to skims opening?! How’d I miss that?”

For those curious about how Kelsea Ballerini decided to spend her time off from her music (before getting back into it in full swing next year), this was not the last post she shared during the holiday season. She also posted a sweet photo of her taking her pet pooch, Dibs, for a walk on the beach. But the highlight for us was when she transformed into Mrs Claus. Seriously, seeing the country singer in a red mini dress complete with white fluffy trims, an oversized black belt, and thigh-high black boots is enough to warm anyone in the cold weather!

Ballerini also posted a clip of her singing a rendition of “Santa Baby” (arguably a better one than the one Kim Kardashian delivered this season), filmed live from a performance at the Christmas at the Opry earlier this month.

She was joined onstage by Kate Hudson, Karen Fairchild, and Kimberly Schlapman to give fans a performance they will not soon forget! Although Mariah Carey remains the undisputed queen of Christmas, we think Ballerini is a serious contender to topple her crown in the future.

It is the season to be jolly in Ballerini’s household, as she shared in an interview with Today, about how much the holidays mean to her. “I love Christmas,” she said. “I grew up where my parents made Christmas feel really magical, so it always holds a lot of weight to me to get to this time of the year and just be around people you love, take the exhale, and shower people with love and gifts.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy