Kendall Jenner pokes fun at her outrageous viral cucumber moment with Halloween costume

If there is something that the Kardashians and Jenners absolutely love it’s a chance to dress up. The reality stars are always up for a strutting their stuff whether it’s at the MET Gala or for Halloween. One member of the clan chose this year to poke a little fun at herself, though let’s hope she didn’t cut herself in the process.

One of the most talked about moment’s from this year’s The Kardashians show, and yes, this is considered entertainment to many, was watching Kendall Jenner cut a cucumber. The model wanted to make a healthy snack for herself in her mother’s kitchen and her attempt quickly went viral thanks to her “method” of cutting the fruit that had many worried for her finger’s safety. The scene was shared across social media amongst fans who could not comprehend how a woman of 26 years of age had not figured out how to cut a piece of fruit.

Well, in a moment of self-referential humor, Kendall’s Halloween costume this year draws from the much talked about moment as she dressed up as a sliced piece of cucumber and holds a fake knife (let’s hope, as we don’t trust her with a real one) to her face.

The reality star/model wrote for her caption “I’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight,” and while some parent’s might appreciate the healthy snacks for their little ones, we can only hope that Kendall didn’t have a hand in make them. It may be Halloween but blood covered veggies isn’t something anyone is in the mood for.