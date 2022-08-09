Kesha rocks an entirely see-through dress for dinner with mom

She’s about to star in a ghost-hunting series, but before that Kesha went out with her mother to get dinner, wearing a g-string and a very transparent dress.

Conjuring Kesha is a new entry on Disney Plus for those seeking a show about spooky-doos and happenings, but the biggest fright may have been for Kesha after she was photographed in the avant garde look. A black see-through dress, a G-string, and a large black coat as she got dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

High bun, small gold hoop earrings, and no make-up helped make up her decidedly minimalist look, with her mother going for the opposite with a white robe. It’s certainly a look for an icon of 2010s music.

Kesha has had a troubled time over the last few years with her former producer Dr. Luke, with the singer alleging she had been the victim of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse during their time working together. It was a major moment in the music industry as it faced its own #MeToo moment at a similar time as Hollywood.

Coming out the other end as a survivor, Kesha has been an advocate for women’s rights and LGBTQ+ rights, with her being openly bisexual. Her most recent studio album, High Road was released at the beginning of the pandemic and was her second time as the sole producer of her music.

Conjuring Kesha sees her take on a bucket list of locations known for paranormal encounters, currently streaming on Disney Plus. The series hasn’t had a positive reception from audiences, with it sitting at a measly 43 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Maybe the season finale will be her visiting the Rotten Tomatoes headquarters?