Kevin Bacon of all people ignites an ideological war after showing public support for the drag community

For the most part, Kevin Bacon tends to be a fairly popular figure, which comes with the territory when you’ve lent your name to a string of box office success stories, critically-acclaimed favorites, and award-winning dramas during a career that stretches back well over 40 years.

That being said, the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe debutant has ignited an all-out ideological conflict on Twitter after opting to publicly endorse and support the drag community in a video he uploaded to Twitter, one that sees him dancing alongside wife Kyra Sedgwick as they wear t-shirts offering their unequivocal backing as the debate rages on in the political and social sphere.

#DragBans are bad karma. Right now, drag performers and the LGBTQIA+ community need our help. Shop the @SixDegreesofKB campaign supporting the @ACLU Drag Defense Fund or make a gift https://t.co/Ef2Eiz8Mzg #DragIsARight pic.twitter.com/BUyfecVFA4 — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) April 23, 2023

Needless to say, it didn’t take long for the battle lines to be drawn, and we’re already fast approaching “Kevin Bacon endorsing drag” reaching the same nonsensical levels as “drinking Bud Light makes you an LGBTQ+ sympathizer” territory, because the unexpected is to be fully expected these days.

Of course, Kevin Bacon doesn’t give a damn what the haters have to say, and it’s not as if he’s ever been one to shy away from making a bold statement or two.

Kevin Bacon is dead to me pic.twitter.com/DNWb9NSl7l — AlphaFox (@Alphafox78) April 24, 2023

The same idiots saying Kevin Bacon shouldn’t take a political stance because he’s an actor had NO PROBLEM voting for the host of a reality tv series who had ZERO EXPERIENCE in politics. You hypocrites ALL need to sit down and STFU. Capeesh? — Fat Tony Salerno (@kingofbraciole) April 24, 2023

People are surprised that Kevin Bacon is taking a political position on drag bans? He literally starred in a movie about religious extremists banning art! — Herostratus (@Herostratus356) April 24, 2023

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick doing more for the queer community than… like… every pop artist. Didn’t see that coming. https://t.co/JKOqBILmV0 — Brett White (@brettwhite) April 24, 2023

How can I create more degrees of separation between myself and Kevin Bacon? — Venice Allan (@roseveniceallan) April 24, 2023

Reminder before you rely on Kevin Bacon’s judgement, he invested all his money with Bernie Madoff https://t.co/qpUKQWsH82 — Magills (@magills_) April 24, 2023

No offense to the actor, either, but it’s not as if people threatening to boycott his upcoming movies or TV shows is going to have much of an effect. He’s a household name, sure, but he’s not quite the first you put on a poster to mass market a potential smash hit to a worldwide audience, so we get the sneaking suspicion he’s going to be just fine in the long run, even if a certain subsection of social media has been left greatly offended by his actions.