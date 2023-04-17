Marjorie Taylor Greene once more underlines her idiocy by sharing fake images to try and prove a point

There are few things more embarrassing than trying to prove a point and then being called out for being 100 percent in the wrong; it’s a situation we’ve all found ourselves in at one stage or another, but you’ve got to think that Marjorie Taylor Greene is hardly going to put her hands up, admit defeat, and quietly walk away given her reputation.

For some reason, the politician has continued furthering her agenda against Bud Light, which all stems from the company’s association with transgender celebrity Dylan Mulvaney. Kid Rock was apoplectic over the whole thing, with MTG opting to join in on the action by declaring beer a gendered product and throwing her lot in with Coors instead.

Of course, her new tipple of choice has a long and illustrious history of supporting the LGBTQ+ community, but when did facts ever get in the way of hatred? Taking things one step further and immediately blowing her own argument to smithereens, though, Greene shared an image on Twitter of Lindsey Graham enjoying a Bud Light, only to be roasted after it was quickly discovered to be fake.

Here is the real picture pic.twitter.com/NnDjH6mDCb — Conchita Leeflang (@conchitaleef) April 17, 2023

You’d suspect The Notorious M.T.G. would have stumbled upon the snap and seen her eyes light up as some sort of “a-ha!” moment, but even the merest suggestion of research and fact-checking would have prevented her from making the latest in a long line of unintentionally hilarious gaffes.

We’re not saying it’s commonplace for politicos to pull out false receipts to further an agenda, but the evidence does tend to keep mounting up on a near-daily basis.