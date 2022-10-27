Fans have been wondering if James Gunn‘s relationship with Kevin Feige is gone for good as The Guardians of the Galaxy director jumps ship to become the Feige-esque figure of DC Studios.

Fortunately, Feige has some words to say about Gunn’s new position and was not afraid to let them out during the red carpet premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter, Feige expressed his support for Gunn’s new position. He said he’s keen on The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Vol. 3 releases and that he still speaks with Gunn “almost every day.” Feige also said that he’d be “the first in line” once Gunn releases his first DCU project.

“I speak to James almost every day. We have a wonderful thing called the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming out. We have a wonderful thing called Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming out in May. How he’ll have any time to work on DC until May I don’t know, but once he does have the time I’ll be very excited. I’ll be first in line.”

Warner Bros announced that Gunn and Peter Safran would be co-leaders for their new DC Studios division after early reports of Gunn having meetings with executives. At the moment, Gunn will not be working on any existing DC projects, and his first film has not yet been revealed.

Gunn has a rocky work relationship with Marvel Studios before the jump. The director was fired by Disney due to his old social media posts, and it was Feige who broke the news to him. DC showed interest in Gunn when he was let go from Disney and was offered to direct The Suicide Squad. Since then, Gunn has worked between Marvel and DC as he directed and wrote the Peacemaker series and the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be released on Disney Plus on Nov. 25, 2022.