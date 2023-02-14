Kevin Feige names his favorite MCU Phase 4 projects, and fans probably won’t agree

As the MCU’s fabled Phase 4 comes to an end, Marvel’s head honcho Kevin Feige seems to have taken some time to reflect on this divisive stage. It’s no secret that fan opinion surrounding these new projects has remained fairly split, but as far as Feige is concerned — that’s the nature of the beast.

If you try to appeal to everyone, you end up appealing to no one. Hats off to Marvel for attempting to do something different. Whether for the right or wrong reasons, there’s no denying Phase 4 has provided some incredible moments.

Some succeeded, others failed, and plenty fell in between — but at least we were given more super hero stories. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin Feige voiced his opinions on Phase 4, and which projects from the era were his absolute favorites. Shockingly, they’re not the ones anyone was expecting.

“I hope we learn something on every project. I was very pleased with everything that we did. Kamala Khan, for instance, is a great new character in the pantheon. I’m very proud of the Ms. Marvel show. I also know — and this is a spoiler — she essentially steals The Marvels, which is coming out (July 28). It makes me excited that people will, I hope, see that movie and then go back and revisit those shows on Disney Plus. The fun thing about streaming is they are there forever, and people can keep re-exploring them. Moon Knight, same thing. I think there’s a future for that character as we move forward.”

Ms. Marvel was engaging, entertaining, and at times laugh out-loud funny — but, without spoiling it, Kamala Khan’s hero’s journey fell flat when it came to some of the narrative and character motivations. Plenty of critics that weren’t review-bombing the show seem to agree with us.

The reality is that not every negative review is a product of some organized assault on a project, and if enough people say something isn’t totally (emphasis on totally) up to snuff — then it’s probably true. Now Ms. Marvel is by no means bad, it just could have been better, for what it is — we thought it was pretty darn good.

Moon Knight on the other hand was well-liked from the start. Oscar Isaac’s portrayal of the split anti-hero was spot-on, and we can’t wait to see where his character is taken in Phase 5. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania set to hit theaters on Feb. 16, a totally new generation of Marvels stories is on the horizon, and we couldn’t be more excited.