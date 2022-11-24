‘Key and Peele’ character Mr. Garvey is back and already losing his cool with Paramount’s biggest stars

In a promotional sketch for Paramount Plus streaming services, the character of substitute teacher Mr. Garvey played by Keegan-Micheal Key from the Comedy Central sketch show, Key & Peele, is not having any of it from any of the Paramount stars. In a 60-second video, the character stands atop Paramount Mountain as he roll calls his “class” much to their disturbance.

The promotional video has been made for a 60-second slot during tomorrow’s Thanksgiving Day NFL telecast. Mr. Garvey’s class, which consists of characters owned under the Paramount/Nickelodeon banner, sits atop the famed Paramount Mountain in a lesson that appears to be Mountain Survival Skills. The substitute teacher, in true fashion, pronounces every name incorrectly, getting more and more irate and the characters try to correct him.

Many were thrilled to see the return of the well-loved — if short-fused — substitute teacher after Key and Peele ended in 2015. The hilarity comes from the fact that almost all of the characters are animated children’s show characters such as Big Nate, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Dora the Explorer, and Blue’s Clues.

The usually chirpy characters are in dead contrast with the quick-to-anger Mr. Garvey, who tells them in a menacing and slightly unhinged tone, “you all wanna play? Well, guess what, I’m not animated. I’m for real.” He even threatens poor Blue, saying “You wanna go to war? You prefer not to go to war? Me too!” whilst all the little blue dog can do is whimper. The only one to get away unscathed is NFL player A-a-ron Donald.

Paramount Plus is pushing hard for subscribers as it closes in toward the end of the year, and will likely succeed when Tom Gun: Maverick makes its debut on its streaming platform. As it stands it had 46 million global subscribers as of Sept. 30 and has since received a further boost from Tulsa King and the addition of NFL football.