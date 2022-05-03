This was a big year for the Kardashians to make a splash at the Met Gala, the over-the-top, annual costume ball held in benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. After all, the famous family’s stars have never been brighter with the premiere of their new Hulu docuseries, Kim Kardashian’s high profile relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kourtney’s recent engagement to Travis Barker.

This was also the first appearance at the Met for Khloe and Kourtney. But despite expectations, the famous sisters puzzled onlookers as they descended on the red carpet.

Completely ignoring the event’s “Gilded Glamour” theme, Khloe wore an underwhelming glittery gold floor-length gown that wasn’t exactly up to Met Gala standards. Kylie Jenner inexplicably wore a mismatched wedding gown paired with a white, backward baseball cap and attached veil.

Oh no khloe’s first met is a disaster pic.twitter.com/0F3476T3Pq — Kim (@TheKimbino) May 2, 2022

Kourtney, on the other hand, paired high fashion with business casual.

this is why kourtney and khloe ain’t ever been invited before😭😭 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/sCWcuh4dqQ — liz (@enchanted_dg) May 2, 2022

Shockingly, it didn’t take long for Khloe, Kylie, and Kourtney’s outfits to go viral. Though Kim had yet to show (literally wearing Marilyn Monroe’s “happy birthday Mr. President” dress), fans were already memeing her potential reaction.

More than a few people used Euphoria memes to express their feelings about the sisters’ outfits.

And of course, there were plenty of Devil Wears Prada memes as well.

Wtf. Khloe looks good but not special. No comment to kylie #MetGala pic.twitter.com/seR7yxBXWK — Franziska 💕 (@FranziskaDior) May 2, 2022

But while Khloe and Kourtney’s outfits left much to be desired, Kylie’s creative interpretation was compared to everything from Homer Simpson to James Corden.

You can not tell me this was not Kylie's inspiration for the Met Gala pic.twitter.com/YeueXVWQ3J — phil yagoda (@adineeinabottle) May 2, 2022

Like Kim, Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, seemed to make a separate entrance from her other sisters for reasons that are plainly evident.

much better than khloe and kylie’s outfits 😭 pic.twitter.com/xEmv3hHROf — allyson 🌱🐇🏠 (@hrrysgvf) May 2, 2022

We can’t all get Marilyn Monroe’s dress out on loan, but maybe Kim and Kendall can impart some gentle fashion advice on their siblings before they attempt another one of these events. If Anna Wintour ever invites them back, that is.