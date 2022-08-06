Khloe Kardashian welcomes baby boy with ex, Internet reacts accordingly

The ongoing Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson saga continues with the no-longer-together couple welcoming their second child into the world and providing their daughter True with a baby brother. Of course, people have things to say about this.

For background, Kardashian and Thompson started dating around 2016 and had True about two years later. About two days before True arrived, Thompson was embroiled in a cheating scandal with several different women.

Kardashian and Thompson got back together around the Summer of 2020 and broke up again in June 0f 2021. He was then sued by Maralee Nichols, who said he was the father of her son. A paternity test proved that to be true and he publicly apologized. In July of 2022 Kardashian confirmed a child was on the way via surrogate. That child is now here.

Fans reacted about how one would expect. Some were congratulatory.

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson officially welcome baby number 2! 😱 Congratulations to them both 💖🍼 pic.twitter.com/YXFPk7Jvo8 — simmilondon (@simmilondon) August 6, 2022

Congratulations @khloekardashian on your new baby boy 💙 — Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) August 6, 2022

Congrats on the beautiful baby boy to @khloekardashian may God bless you with your beautiful son and give you plenty of strength,love and kindness to be a beautiful mom that enjoys every moment with her children 🧒👶💙 — 📿✝️🙏Rocio (@rocciorunway23) August 6, 2022

Others said what a lot of people were thinking. Why is she with a man who keeps cheating on her?

Although I truly wish khloe kardashian happiness and peace with her new baby… I find the kardashians obsession to have one baby daddy extremely weird and clearly toxic.. why have a baby with a man who publicly clowns you for years? Bizarre. — Maddy Morris (@maddy_sage) August 6, 2022

One user pointed out that Kris Jenner is extra busy with all the Kardashian news floating around right now.

Busy day for the Kardashians (and me at work):

– Kanye West's (5th) divorce attorney calls it quits

– Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson break up

– Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson welcome baby No. 2 via surrogate pic.twitter.com/UfkrYQqtiz — DANI MEDINA (@danimedinanews) August 6, 2022

Many of the reactions centered around the consensus that Thompson can’t seem to control his impulses around women.

Khloe and Tristan just welcomed baby number 2.



TMZ: A few days after Khloe and Tristan Thompson announcing the arrival of baby #2, Tristan was seen in Hong Kong with a few women pic.twitter.com/mkCujgx1kb — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) August 6, 2022

Kardashian’s ex Lamar Odom reportedly had something to say as well.

Lamar Odom on Khloé Kardashian having another child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate:



“She could have hollered at me for that.” pic.twitter.com/psKdmgqBdE — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 27, 2022

Does anyone realize Thompson has a day job besides being Kardashian’s ex?

Somebody on the shaderoom said in the comments Tristan Thompson be in the news for everything except basketball 😭 — Rai 💫✨ (@__LifesizeDolll) August 6, 2022

As for why she kept the pregnancy under wraps for so long, Kardashian said there was a reason, according to E! News.

“Khloe kept the pregnancy a secret to protect surrogate privacy and safety,” a source said, “and to protect her mental health from judgement from the public as a result of Tristan’s actions.”