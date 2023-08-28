Kim Cattrall’s best movies and TV shows, ranked

Kim Cattrall was already turning heads long before her iconic portrayal of Samantha Jones hit the air. Indeed, Sex and the City is her most notable television project, but the veteran has starred in a plethora of films and series for almost five decades. After a brief, but highly memorable cameo in And Just Like That…, it’s natural to want to dive into the majesty that is Cattrall on screen.

With a ton of exciting performances to choose from, Cattrall’s filmography is thankfully quite bulky. So whether you’re in the mood for some lighthearted crime-comedy like 1984’s Police Academy, or some fashion-forward moments in Netflix’s Glamorous, there’s a lot of Cattrall to go around. However, you should probably start with these 10 entries to get a taste of her versatility, humor, charm, and incredible sex appeal!

10. Filthy Rich (2020)

In this drama series, Cattrall played the role of a wealthy televangelist named Margaret Monreaux, wife to Eugene Monreaux. The series centers around an extremely wealthy family who amassed wealth through a Christian television network. After Eugene, the leader and founder of the network, dies in a plane crash, the web of family secrets is revealed. As Margaret navigates the intricacies of power, faith, and family dynamics, the line of morality begins to blur. Cattrall seamlessly played the ambitious and formidable matriarch in this drama. In true Cattrall fashion, she was absolutely glamorous and stunning in her performance.

9. Ice Princess (2005)

Set in the fictional city of Millbrook, Ice Princess revolves around smart and talented student Casey Carlyle who wishes to attain a scholarship to Harvard University. While putting together her personal summer project on Physics, she remembers her childhood passion for figure skating and decides to base her project on that. As she reignites her passion and becomes proficient, she applies her calculations of physics into her skating. In a departure from her usual roles, Cattrall plays the character of Joan Carlyle, the determined and supportive mother of Casey. Her performance as she encourages her daughter’s dreams adds a ton of heart to the story.

8. Crossroads (2002)

Crossroads is a comedy-drama that follows the journey of three childhood friends. The story revolves around Lucy Wagner, Mimi, and Kit who have been inseparable since childhood. However, as they grow older, their lives begin to take different paths. Lucy, played by Britney Spears, is a straight-A student with dreams of attending the Juilliard School of Music. Mimi, on the other hand, is a rebellious spirit struggling with an unexpected pregnancy, and Kit longs to escape the small town. In this coming-of-age film, Cattrall takes on the role of Caroline, the estranged mother of Lucy. As the film progresses, the complex relationship between Lucy and Caroline comes to light. Crossroads was largely panned by critics, but it has gained a cult following over the years, becoming a huge fan-favorite!

7. Porky’s (1981)

Porky’s is a raucous coming-of-age sex comedy film set in the 1950s. It follows a group of students at the fictional Angel Beach High School as they quest to experience the ultimate rite of passage: losing their virginity. Their adventures lead them to Porky’s, an infamous local strip club and bar. The boys — Billy, Tommy, Pee Wee, Mickey, Tim, and Brian — are determined to enter the world of adulthood, but their efforts are met with a series of comedic obstacles and misunderstandings. Here, Cattrall plays Ms Honeywell, a gym teacher who forms a connection with the boys. Porky’s wasn’t a major hit with critics, but the reception from fans has been warm up until the present day.

6. The Ghost Writer (2010)

This political thriller was adapted from a 2007 novel titled The Ghost. It tells the story of a ghostwriter known as the Ghost who is hired to complete the autobiography of the former British Prime Minister, Adam Lang. As Lang becomes entangled in a scandal, the Ghost begins to unravel secrets that may cost him his life. Cattrall plays the role of Amelia Bly, the assistant to Lang. Her involvement in the film added intrigue and complexity to the storyline.

5. Sensitive Skin (2014-2016)

In Sensitive Skin, Kim Cattrall took on a more introspective role as Davina, a woman experiencing a midlife crisis as she navigates the challenges of aging, changing relationships, and self-discovery. The show, which was a remake of a British series of the same name, follows the life of Davina, who is in her 50s and works in a gallery. She and her husband Al move from the suburbs to downtown Toronto, but she has a lot of trouble adjusting to the new location. The series allowed Cattrall to explore the complexities of a character facing new uncertainties in a phase of life often ignored by mainstream television. She earned praise from critics for her portrayal of vulnerability and strength.

4. Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Here, Cattrall ventured into the realm of science fiction and starred as Lieutenant Valeris in this installment of the widely beloved Star Trek. This particular entry followed Captain James Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise as they escorted Klingon Chancellor Gorkon to Earth to negotiate a peace treaty with the United Federation of Planets. Along the way, Gorkon is killed and Kirk is arrested for his murder. During the journey, Cattrall’s character, who is a Vulcan officer, is accused of conspiracy.

3. Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

In this film, Cattrall plays the role of Gracie Law, a smart and resourceful lawyer. The cult classic tells the story of Jack Burton, a truck driver who gets involved in a strange conflict in San Francisco’s Chinatown. In a bizarre turn of events, the fiancée to Jack’s best friend is kidnapped by Lo Pan, an ancient Chinese prince and a Chinatown crime lord.

Gracie Law, besides being a lawyer, is Jack’s love interest and becomes caught up in the supernatural battle. Cattrall’s performance adds a touch of humor and wit to the film’s high-energy escapades.

2. Mannequin (1987)

Here, Cattrall stars as Emmy, an ancient Egyptian princess reincarnated as a mannequin in a modern-day department store. This quirky romcom follows Jonathan Switcher, an unemployed artist who finds a job working at a department store. While working one day, he comes upon a mannequin he had designed and the beautiful mannequin comes to life. She explains that she is an Egyptian princess under a spell and she needs his help to undo it. The film and its whimsical premise managed to charm audiences, and no one could deny the chemistry between Cattrall and her co-star, Andrew McCarthy.

1. Sex and the City (1998-2004, 2008, 2010)

Sex and the City is undoubtedly Kim Cattrall’s most recognized role. Her depiction of the extremely fabulous character Samantha Jones, a public relations officer earned her much critical acclaim and quite the dedicated fan following. In fact, Cattrall was the most adored of the main four cast members due to Samantha’s popularity. Set in New York, the series follows the lives of four friends- Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones, Charlotte York, and Miranda Hobbes. Despite the ups and downs that come with life and getting older, the four friends encourage and uplift each other. Samantha Jones is confident, fearless, and sexually liberated. Cattrall’s performance contributed to the show’s exploration of female friendships, career aspirations, and modern dating.