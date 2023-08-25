The stunning Kim Cattrall, best known for her role as Samantha Jones on HBO’s Sex and the City has almost five decades of acting under her belt. Since her first role in Rosebud, she’s gone on to capture millions of hearts. Cattrall is also a decorated star, and not just for her television and film work. She’s lent her talents to the stage, appearing in more than a dozen theater productions.

Naturally, as a seasoned veteran, Kim Cattrall has managed to rake up millions of dollars to her name. Her extensive catalog also covers a plethora of genres, showcasing her immense versatility. While she’ll always be recognized as the liberated Samantha Jones, she’s starred in so many films and TV shows over the decades.

How much did Kim Cattrall earn on Sex and the City?

Before Sex and the City aired in 1998, Kim Cattrall was already a household name. She had already starred in many notable releases, including Police Academy, Mannequin, Honeymoon Academy, and more. Nonetheless, the role of Samantha Jones propelled her to even greater fame. Cattrall also became an instant fan favorite, beating out the rest of the cast in several fan polls.

It’s no stranger that Kim Cattrall and the rest of the Sex and the City cast are not on friendly terms. In fact, the actress has expressed vehemently that she has no interest in continuing on as the character, even though Samantha holds a special place in her heart. Rumors of a feud between Sarah Jessica Parker and Cattrall have also been a mainstay for over a decade. However, following the second Sex and the City movie, Cattrall insisted that she was done with the franchise.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cattrall was paid $350,000 towards the end of the show’s run. While this is widely considered a hefty sum, it unfortunately paled in comparison to Sarah Jessica Parker’s $3.2 million per episode. She was also reportedly paid $7 million and $10 million for the two Sex and the City films.

What is Kim Cattrall’s net worth?

Cattrall is reportedly worth a more-than-comfortable $40 million dollars. This is all thanks to her many years in front of, as well as behind the screen. The legendary actress continues to shine on screen. She recently starred in a leading role as the fabulous Madolyn Addison on Netflix’s Glamorous. Cattrall reprised her role as Samantha Jones in a long-awaited cameo on And Just Like That…, the revival and sequel of Sex and the City.