Kim Kardashian looks exactly like Bianca Censori in new lingerie photos amid Kanye divorce rumors

Amid intense speculation around Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian has taken to social media to share images that feel mighty familiar, at least to some fans.

Recommended Videos

The reality TV star shared three photos of herself alongside a white heart emoji caption on Valentine’s Day. In them, Kardashian sports a white one-piece lingerie dotted with colorful hearts and fluffy white heels. Completing the look, some of the hearts are inscribed with cute Valentine’s messages like ‘Text Me’, while her hair is slicked back and her eyebrows appear much fairer than we usually see from the brunette bombshell.

Given Kardashian’s flair for eye-popping posts, this might seem straightforward enough, were it not for her striking resemblance to Bianca Censori, the current wife of Kardashian’s ex-husband, Kanye West, whose look seems to have inspired Kardashian’s recent social media photo shoot. “Not you trying to look like Bianca now,” one user wrote on X, with another agreeing that the reality star is “trying to look like Bianca.”

I thought you posted pics of Bianca for a sec 😭 — W1ZARD𓂀☀️ (@W1ZARD___) February 13, 2025

Had to double take thought this was Bianca Censori — Ricky Baker (@RupertPupkin44) February 14, 2025

Others claimed that they thought Kardashian “posted pics of Bianca for a sec,” or that they had “to double take [as they] thought this was Bianca Censori.” Kardashian sharing a headline with West and Censori comes during a high profile few weeks for the couple, following a much-discussed moment at the Grammys earlier this month. If you recall, Censori more than turned heads when she accompanied her husband — who was nominated for Best Rap song — on the red carpet, only to take off her coat and reveal an entirely sheer “dress” that left nothing to the imagination.

Some assumed the couple were trying to recreate the cover art for one of West’s recent singles, while others saw the moment as an example of West’s control in a seemingly toxic relationship. Whatever the case, the widespread scrutiny that followed — intensified by West’s string of anti-semitic slurs — led to reports that the couple was headed for a split, with Daily Mail reporting that West and Censori had finalized their divorce just two weeks after the Grammys stunt.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have not split, a rep tells THR.



“Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine’s Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press. Is this the fifth or is it… pic.twitter.com/GO9GEIOalO — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 13, 2025

At the time, West had reportedly relocated to Tokyo while Censori stayed in his Los Angeles home, with the model said to have received $5 million in a divorce settlement. However, reports of the pair’s divorce were quickly refuted by a representative for the couple, who told The Hollywood Reporter that details of their private life “will come from them directly, not unsourced rumor in the tabloid press.” The statement also made note of the many divorce rumors that have followed the couple since their relationship came to light in 2023.

Kardashian, meanwhile, has reportedly set her sights on reentering the dating scene, after breaking up with an unconfirmed former flame whom many believed was football star Odell Backham Jr. “She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous,” a source told Us Weekly in December. Elsewhere, Kardashian turned heads with a bizarre music video for her cover of “Santa Baby” in December, and received backlash for her response to the Los Angeles wildfires last month.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy