Kim Kardashian posts cryptic quote as Pete Davidson is rumored to be dating Emily Ratajkowski

We still don’t know exactly why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson decided to part ways back in August after nine months together, other than the usual PR lip service about busy schedules or whatever. (Although we bet we’ll find out on an upcoming episode of The Kardashians!)

So without knowing which, if either party, ended the relationship, it’s anyone’s best guess how Kardashian is taking it now that Davidson has reportedly moved on with 31-year-old model Emily Ratajkowski. But the Skims founder seems to want everyone to know that she has never, ever been happier! On Friday morning, Kardashian posted the following quote to her Instagram stories.

“One thing I realized is that everything always ends up working out. Sometimes even better than you can imagine,” reads the quote, attributed to author Idil Ahmed. “Remember this when you feel like you’re in a hard place or you feel like you’re being challenged the most. Believe in where you’re headed. See the bigger picture.”

Davidson and Emrata were first linked earlier this week after the pseudonymous celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi posted a screenshot of a DM from a follower, claiming to have spotted the pair together on a date in Brooklyn.

The relationship was seemingly confirmed days later when Davidson was spotted celebrating his birthday with Ratajkowski on Nov. 16.

Since the rumors have gone into overdrive, Kardashian has been handling it by posting photos of herself in skimpy lingerie and showing off a massive delivery of red roses.

In other words, she’s doing just fine. Everything is fine!