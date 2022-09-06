Kim Kardashian is jumping aboard the true crime fad with her own podcast

It seems like you can’t throw a discarded murder weapon without hitting a new true crime podcast, book, or series these days, so it should come as little surprise that burgeoning legal expert Kim Kardashian has partnered with Spotify for her very own true crime podcast.

In a new interview with Interview magazine, aptly titled “Kim Kardashian Bares All,” the 41-year-old revealed, among other things, that she’s a true crime junkie like the rest of us. After admitting that she “had to stop” watching Dateline when she was studying in law school because it felt like too much work, Kardashian teased the upcoming project.

“It’s called The System. The first season is about a really crazy case where a guy got the death sentence for a triple homicide that happened in Ohio. There are so many twists and turns with how it was handled — or mishandled — and we take the listener along for a journey in search of the truth.”

It was first revealed in 2019 that Kardashian was studying to pass the bar exam, and in late 2021, she finally passed the “baby bar” exam after her fourth attempt. The baby bar refers to a remotely administered one-day test that is typically taken by first-year law school students. Though, the reality star has eschewed traditional law school in lieu of “studying the law,” so it’s unclear if she ever plans to actually become a lawyer or if she’s more of what we can probably refer to as a legal hobbyist?

In either case, with her own fashion line, Hulu series, various endorsements, an apparent podcast in the works, and raising four children — we guess we can’t blame Kardashian too much for failing the test the first three times. But maybe she can score a cameo on next season of Only Murders in the Building as well?

At any rate, it’s unclear exactly when Kardashian’s podcast will launch, but one thing is for sure — it already seems poised to knock Joe Rogan into the number three spot.