King Charles admits he ‘couldn’t resist’ the temptation of the ‘incomparable’ Beyoncé

There’s a lot about King Charles‘ life that isn’t exactly relatable since, you know, he’s royalty and all. But he often talks about charming parts of his life, from the odd sandwich he eats regularly, to his favorite music.

King Charles explains how much he enjoys Beyoncé’s music in his Apple Music 1 radio special, called The King’s Music Room, on Mar. 10, 2025, and he said, “I could not resist including her music.” Can anyone? Just try to hear a new Beyoncé song and not listen to it on repeat. Specifically, Charles is a big fan of Beyoncé’s hit single “Crazy In Love.” Charles also praises the singer for taking home a Grammy for Album of the Year for the first time and said she’s “incomparable.”

Screenshot via YouTube / The Royal Family Channel

He speaks the truth. So, now it’s clear: everyone, even a member of the Royal Family, appreciates Queen Bey and the art she has put into the world. It’s also hard not to be jealous about another tidbit King Charles brings up during his Apple Music special: the singer sang “Crazy In Love” at his Trust Fashion Rocks event in 2003. Am I the only one who wishes I was invited?!

“Crazy In Love” was such a big hit, it’s truly no wonder that even King Charles can’t help but enjoy it. It was included on Beyonce’s 2023 album Dangerously in Love, which was the first time she recorded music on her own without Destiny’s Child. The song was number one on Billboard for two months and was just one song she recorded with Jay-Z, along with the popular “Drunk In Love.”

King Charles isn’t the only member of the monarchy who is a Beyoncé fan. In 2023, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended a Renaissance World concert in Los Angeles. And several years earlier, in 2014, Beyoncé and Jay-Z attended a Nets vs. Cavaliers game that Kate Middleton and Prince William were also at. The couples met each other and there are some adorable photos of them smiling and enjoying the moment. And while the royals love Beyoncé, she’s a fan, too. According to PEOPLE, the singer wrote a post about Prince Harry and Markle’s 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview on her website and said, “Thank you Meghan for your courage and leadership. We are all strengthened and inspired by you.” Imagine Beyoncé saying that about you. How would you ever emotionally recover?

Music has been a big part of King Charles’ life, and he’s definitely got a well-rounded musical education. He found some songs for Prince William and Middleton’s wedding and said “it’s rather fun having orchestras in for great occasions like that.” And, besides enjoying contemporary songs like “Crazy In Love,” he played the cello as a boarding school student, and shared happy memories of attending the ballet with his grandmother, The Queen Mother.

The rest of King Charles’ Apple Music playlist has some great tunes. Besides being a fan of Beyoncé (like the rest of us), Charles also enjoys pop tunes such as Kylie Minogue’s “The Loco-Motion.” I didn’t see that coming, but I love it. Maybe Charles’ tunes will become someone’s new favorite workout playlist to help them get motivated on those cold winter days that are hopefully turning into spring soon. Or maybe people will simply listen to these upbeat songs because in 2025, we all need some happy music to get through each day.

