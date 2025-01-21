King Charles faces local uprising after crime spree leaves subjects rebelling against his rule against protecting their homes

Locals in a small town developed by King Charles are planning to rebel against strict rules banning the use of CCTV cameras, following a spate of break-ins throughout the English seaside community.

Recommended Videos

For context, the suburb of Nansledan, located in Cornwall, England, was developed and overseen by the monarch while he was still the Duke of Cornwall, and binds residents to a 38-page covenant forbidding external changes to their homes. Among the 85 rules — enforced to maintain the King’s vision of Nansledan — is the prohibition of washing lines, drain pipes and satellite dishes, as well as bans on the installation of CCTV cameras on a given house’s facade.

We just drove past Nansledan, a new suburb of Newquay in Cornwall. Some of the community buildings have been built in a gorgeous 1930’s Art Deco style.

These are not my own photos. pic.twitter.com/PeTeEjejfo — Bianca 🇳🇱 🇪🇺🎶 📚 🐕 (@lilybee731) September 5, 2023

However, homeowners are now making preparations to defy the covenant and install security cameras, following a break-in at a beauty salon within the suburb and a separate incident involving an intruder in one resident’s home. Kelly Moss, owner of the beauty salon, said police advised her to install security cameras regardless of the city’s rules, after a thief targeted her business and damaged its door during a failed burglary earlier this week.

Moss said authorities will be suggesting to the Duchy — the territory of a Duke — that residents be allowed to install CCTV cameras despite the covenant. “Police suggested I should as other businesses should install CCTV regardless of the Duchy rules,” Moss wrote in a Facebook post (per Daily Mail). In the same social media group, the resident disturbed by an intruder said a man was “in our house while I was in the shower,” but that she “scared him off” before she reported the incident on Facebook.

Photo by Hugh Hastings/Getty Images

Local authorities said they would increase patrols in the area and that they had put forward residents’ safety concerns to the Ducy, but some are unwilling to wait for permission to install security cameras. “I can’t see how the Duchy can put in a rule that doesn’t allow us to improve our security,” one homeowner wrote, with another adding “sod the rules” and urging others to “protect yourself and your home.” Currently, only doorbell cameras are permitted in Nansledan’s covenant, which includes laws that are “enforceable by the Duchy.”

It’s said that the rules — which also restricted ball games and even noisy arguments — were instituted by the Duchy, and not by King Charles himself. Development first began on Nansledan in 2014 and is expected to continue until 2025. The early stages of development were overseen by King Charles, but responsibility has since fallen to Prince William following the former’s ascension to the throne in 2022.

Prince William – the Duke of Cornwall – has arrived in Newquay where his Duchy of Cornwall is in the process of building its first ever housing project to help address homelessness in Nansledan. pic.twitter.com/Y26l9ucO3C — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 9, 2024

Last year, William announced plans to spend almost $4 million on social housing in Nansledan, with 24 homes outlined for the community to tackle homelessness. It’s not the first time residencies operated by the Royal Family have been subject to rule changes. In October, reports swirled that King Charles was looking to rent out a section of the family’s Balmoral Palace — the favorite of Queen Elizabeth — to the general public for use as a wedding venue.

Elsewhere, Charles came under fire after evicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from their long-running residence in Frogmore Cottage, within the Windsor estate. It was home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ wedding celebrations, and was the site where their daughter, Lilibet, celebrated her first birthday.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy