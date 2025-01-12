Charles may be ‘King,’ but Prince William and Kate Middleton have ‘made it clear’ to him that they can bend the rules

Prince William, Kate Middleton, and King Charles III find themselves navigating a delicate balance, but when it comes to decisions about their life and family, they are not ready to submit to royal rules… no matter how many have silently followed it before them.

Recommended Videos

The Prince and Princess of Wales have consistently demonstrated their commitment to providing their children with as normal an upbringing as possible despite their extraordinary circumstances. This approach has sometimes meant carefully navigating traditional royal protocols, particularly regarding their eldest son Prince George’s preparation for his future role. Speaking to Hello! Magazine (via Express), royal expert Robert Jobson, author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, revealed, “William and Catherine have made it clear to the King that they are committed to balancing royal duties with family life, and it will be the same this year.”

This balancing act becomes particularly relevant as Prince George approaches his 12th birthday in July 2025, when certain royal travel restrictions traditionally come into effect. These long-standing rules, designed to protect the line of succession, typically require heirs to travel separately. Former royal pilot Graham Laurie explained to The Express that this practice has deep roots in the monarchy: “We flew all four: the Prince, the Princess, Prince William, and Prince Harry, up until Prince William was 12 years old. After that, he had to have a separate aircraft, and we could only fly all four together when they were young with the written permission of Her Majesty.”

How William and Kate are reshaping royal traditions while respecting the monarchy

Queen of the UK*

+ this is why from the age of 12 on, Prince George cannot go on a flight together with his father https://t.co/PbrqtB5IOy — Hobbs Kessler stan (@andeelikesxc) February 4, 2024

William and Kate’s approach to royal duties and family life represents a subtle but significant evolution in how the monarchy operates. In his conversation with Hello! Magazine, Jobson elaborated on their philosophy, stating, “Their aim is for George — as well as Charlotte and Louis — to grow into well-adjusted adults, ready for the role when the time comes.” This perspective has led to some careful negotiations with King Charles III regarding how strictly specific royal protocols should be enforced.

The travel restrictions provide a perfect example of this modern approach to royal rules. Once Prince George turns 12, tradition dictates he would be prevented from traveling in the same aircraft as his father or sister Princess Charlotte. However, royal experts speaking to The Express note that there’s precedent for flexibility in these rules, as exceptions could be made with written permission even under the late Queen’s reign.

King Charles himself set a precedent for this more flexible approach during his own parenting years, occasionally traveling with both Prince William and Prince Harry after his divorce from Princess Diana. Royal historians suggest this historical context has helped pave the way for William and Kate to continue advocating for a more balanced approach to royal protocols, one that prioritizes family unity while still respecting the fundamental purposes behind these traditional rules.

The implications of this evolving dynamic between King Charles and the Wales family extend beyond just travel arrangements. Sources close to the palace indicate that William and Kate’s success in establishing this balance demonstrates that even in a system as traditional as the British monarchy, there’s room for thoughtful evolution while maintaining the essential dignity and purpose of royal protocols.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy